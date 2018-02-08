Susan Lamb takes first steps as Diablo Valley College’s new president

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

After a lengthy interview process including candidate meetings open to students, faculty and staff, Susan Lamb was selected as Diablo Valley College’s newest president on Nov. 25, 2017.

Contra Costa Community College District Chancellor Fred Wood made the final decision to hire Lamb last November.

Lamb replaces Ted Wieden who held the position of interim president since July 1, 2016.

“This is an amazing college, I am focusing on integration, transparency and I’m looking forward to meet the staff members in order to make changes,” said Lamb.

However, at the moment Lamb hasn’t made any changes concerning DVC and is still adjusting to her new role.

“I left DVC four years ago, DVC’s staff and processes have changed since then, I need to get use to them, this is going to be the biggest change for me,” said Lamb, who used to be the vice president of academic affairs during her five years at DVC.

Regarding the selection, Wood said,”it had been a tough choice, a long process. There was four candidates, all were good but I had to find the best one.”

Her two years serving as vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at City College of San Francisco, past experience working at DVC and her familiarity with 4CD helped Wood in his selection saying, “she knows the district.”

In Lamb’s own opinion, working in different positions in community colleges has allowed her to have a fresh eye and different ways of handling situations.

Associated Students of DVC President Kevin Zhang met Lamb for the first time in a face to face meeting on Monday, Feb. 5 and introduced her to ASDVC’s previous work and upcoming goals for the new year.

“She recognized our work,” said Zhang.

Lamb will be at ASDVC’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 13 in order to introduce herself and discuss the next objectives with students.

