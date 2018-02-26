Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Former Diablo Valley College adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial was moved after initially being set for Feb. 22.

Clanton was arrested in May 2017 for the April 2017 protests in Berkeley where an individual wearing a mask assaulted attendees of the “Patriot Rally” with a bike lock.

In May of 2017, Clanton was charged with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor offense of wearing a mask to avoid identification.

Clanton’s lawyer, Dan Siegel said that Clanton plead not guilty to all the charges.

The pretrial has been moved to April 5 at 9 a.m. at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.