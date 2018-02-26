The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

Alameda+County+Court+House+in+Oakland%2C+California+on+Feb.+22%2C+2018.
Alameda County Court House in Oakland, California on Feb. 22, 2018.

Alameda County Court House in Oakland, California on Feb. 22, 2018.

Aaron Tolentino

Aaron Tolentino

Alameda County Court House in Oakland, California on Feb. 22, 2018.

Mahrukh Siddiqui, Editor-in-chief
February 26, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former Diablo Valley College adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial was moved after initially being set for Feb. 22.

Clanton was arrested in May 2017 for the April 2017 protests in Berkeley where an individual wearing a mask assaulted attendees of the “Patriot Rally” with a bike lock.

In May of 2017, Clanton was charged with four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor offense of wearing a mask to avoid identification.

Clanton’s lawyer, Dan Siegel said that Clanton plead not guilty to all the charges.

The pretrial has been moved to April 5 at 9 a.m. at the René C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    Black History Mobile Museum visits Diablo Valley College

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    New DVC art complex: the hopes and the budget

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    DVC’s Music Department holds its first advanced piano series

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    Appetite for change puts healthcare for all on the table

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    New institutional learning outcomes introduced at ASDVC meeting

  • News

    Academic Senate moves forward with Guided Pathways

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    College Council sends back printer proposal for revisions

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    Diablo Valley College celebrates Black History Month with student panel

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    DVC sees enrollment rates decline in spring 2018

  • Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed

    News

    Susan Lamb takes first steps as Diablo Valley College’s new president

Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Former adjunct professor Eric Clanton’s pretrial date changed