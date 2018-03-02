President of 4CD governing board Tim Farley resigns

The first 4cd governing board meeting without board president Tim Farley, took place at the 4CD office in Martinez. Feb. 28, 2018.

Tim Farley resigned from his position of president and board trustee of the Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Governing Board on Monday, Feb. 26.

His resignation took effect immediately due to a, “pressing personal family matter that requires my immediate attention,” wrote Farley in his letter of resignation.

Farley was a Diablo Valley College alumni himself and elected onto the 4CD governing board in 2014.

Farley represented Ward III which covered Pleasant Hill, Concord and Martinez.

In 2017 Farley won the Edwin Crawford award for innovation. He won the award for his work as director for community and public relations at St. Marys College.

4CD Chancellor Dr. Fred Wood said, “It was a surprise to me to receive the letter from Farley. I wanted to thank him for his service.”

Board member Vicki Gordon, representing Ward II said, “Tim is passionate about lobbying for all college students. He stood solidly by our DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) students, and helped create one of the best resolutions protecting our students in the state of California. He is well known for his love and knowledge of history and politics. I will miss him.”

Timothy Leong, 4CD director of communications and community relations said, “The governing board will discuss some of the options available regarding how to fill the vacancy, or if they should fill the vacancy,” at a public meeting March 12 at 6 p.m.