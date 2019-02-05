The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

DVC student killed in fatal car accident

DVC student killed in fatal car accident

Waheedullah Etimad, 40, passed away on Jan.27 in a car crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco. (Photo courtesy of DVC Welcome Services)

Emma Hall, Editor In Chief
February 5, 2019

This morning, the student community of Diablo Valley college learned they lost one of their own over the weekend on Sunday, Feb. 3. Waheedullah Etimad, 40, was killed in a car accident on Highway 101 in San Francisco according to The Mercury News. A GoFundMe fundraiser is currently online for Etimad’s family and funeral expenses. The collision was first reported at 2: 33 p.m. according to abc7news.

“He was taking care of his family by working full time and was a full time student in college,” Bacha Khani, the organizer of the GoFundMe campaign wrote on the fundraiser’s page. “Waheed was a hardworking, family oriented man. After working with the US Army in Afghanistan, he had migrated to the US for a better life for him and his family. He was such an amazing father, husband, and friend.”

DVC’s Welcome Services took to social media to spread the word about Etimad’s passing after receiving a memo from Professor Carolyn Seefer.

“The DVC family is deeply hurt over the loss of a wonderful member of our community. We send our best wishes and condolences to his wife and seven children.” wrote Student Ambassador Cody T on the Welcome Services’ Instagram page.

Etimad is remembered by his wife, friends, and seven young children. He was also described as the breadwinner of his family.

“The message that these 7 kids would never see their father alive again, this wife would never hear her husbands voice again, this family would never be the same again all because of someone else’s mistake….” wrote Khani.

Editor’s Note: Date of the accident was corrected from Jan. 27 to Feb.3

Emma Hall, Editor In Chief

Assistant editor, fall 2018.

Editor-in-chief, spring 2019.

