DVC community gathers in solidarity against hateful graffiti

Faculty, administrators, and students alike gathered in the Commons in solidarity against the hate fumed by the second incident of racist graffiti brought to light on Tuesday, March 26.

Students rose to the center of the solidarity circle calling for action, showing frustration with how about the situation and how it is being handled at Diablo Valley College.

“No one wants graffiti at their campus,” said a DVC alumni who decided to remain anonymous. “Overall, we’re on the same side (students and administration) but administration needs to be more transparent.”

Some students stepped into the event to offer suggestions—one approach being to spread awareness about safety measures for students.

“Another thing we can do as a safety option for students is to let them know about them when teachers are giving out their syllabus. (DVC) should be required to say that stuff instead of putting it on the (DVC) homepage or an email,” said DVC student Noah Gordon. “I’m a normal student, I don’t know about y’all but I rarely check my email. So, that safety stuff can be overlooked by any student.” said DVC student Noah Gordon.

Comprehensively, the students who spoke wanted to let the individuals who feel unsafe that they are supported at DVC despite what vandalism portrays.

“No matter what there are going to bad people who are going to try to make other people feel unsafe and find a way to do that, but what we can do counteract it is we can use words of love and support,” said DVC student Emily Cardini. “We can put up posters that counteract negative comments, let people know that there are others who love and support them at this school instead of just seeing these negative comments.”

Lamb stepped up into the circle to let the participants of the event know her assembled task force is working on tackling the issue. Currently, the task force is working on mandatory anti-racist training for faculty and management. Lamb is meeting with student organizations like the African American Male Leadership Group and Umoja to have more conversations about racism at DVC.

“If you are a student and want to get involved, all you have to do is step up,” said Diablo Valley College President Susan Lamb.