ASDVC elections are underway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The nominations for student government were posted on March 21 and soon, DVC students will be able to choose their representatives.

Associated Students of Diablo Valley College, “is responsible for advocating for and representing students’ perspectives on College and District committees, councils and task forces,” according to the ASDVC page on Diablo Valley College’s website.

As written in the ASDVC bylaws, elected board members will keep their positions for one year; in this instance until next elections in spring 2020. In order to keep their positions, they need to maintain eligibility by being enrolled in at least five units at DVC, keeping their average GPA at 2.0 or above, and actively participating in ASDVC/ICC sponsored events in addition to other requirements.

During this semester’s election period, the student government plans to “reach out to more students on the campus,” as Michael Gaetos, Vice President of Legislative Affairs said. According to his words, the voter turnout was about 500 students last semester, which is only slightly over 2% of all students who were attending DVC at that time.

“We’ll try to make it a priority that the (ASDVC members) announce the election,” said Gaetos. ASDVC members were asked to announce the elections in their classes to further spread the information.

The ASDVC also discussed the possibility of reaching DVC students online. One idea included videotaping candidates as they promote themselves and putting the videos online for easier accessibility and to get more students to go to the polls in April.

In order to learn more about how ASDVC works, students who are interested can come to any of their meetings as these are always open to the public. The ASDVC meetings take place every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. in Margaret Lesher Student Union building.

The ASDVC spring 2019 general election will take place in the DVC cafeteria. Students will be able to head to the poll and submit their votes on Monday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The results will then be announced on Thursday, April 18.