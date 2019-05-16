Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus
May 16, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. The Inquirer will provide updates.
Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on Thursday, May 16 in the Engineering Technology building. The graffiti entailed the phrase “F**k Year Up n**gers”, specifically targeting African Americans individuals in the Year Up program.
Year Up is a “one-year technology-training program for Diablo Valley College students that combines hands-on skill development with professional internships at some of the Bay Area’s top companies.” according to their page on DVC’s website.
DVC President Susan Lamb notified students and faculty of the incident at 9 a.m. through email. DVC’s text service also sent a notification to the student body asking students to check their emails.
“DVC does not tolerate racist attitudes of any kind and takes these incidences very seriously.” she wrote.
According to Lamb, police services are monitoring the area and have contacted the Year Up program. She advises the community to reach out to interim vice president Bruce Clemetsen if they learn of any new information. Lamb says that the campus will provide the community with updates on the investigation.
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.