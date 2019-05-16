The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Menu

Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

Racist+graffiti+was+found+again+at+Diablo+Valley+College+on+the+Pleasant+Hill+campus+on+May+16.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on the Pleasant Hill campus on May 16.

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on the Pleasant Hill campus on May 16.

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on the Pleasant Hill campus on May 16.

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on the Pleasant Hill campus on May 16.

Inquirer staff
May 16, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. The Inquirer will provide updates.

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on Thursday, May 16 in the Engineering Technology building. The graffiti entailed the phrase “F**k Year Up n**gers”, specifically targeting African Americans individuals in the Year Up program.

Year Up is a “one-year technology-training program for Diablo Valley College students that combines hands-on skill development with professional internships at some of the Bay Area’s top companies.” according to their page on DVC’s website.

DVC President Susan Lamb notified students and faculty of the incident at 9 a.m. through email. DVC’s text service also sent a notification to the student body asking students to check their emails.

“DVC does not tolerate racist attitudes of any kind and takes these incidences very seriously.” she wrote.

According to Lamb, police services are monitoring the area and have contacted the Year Up program. She advises the community to reach out to interim vice president Bruce Clemetsen if they learn of any new information. Lamb says that the campus will provide the community with updates on the investigation.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Task Force Demands supported by DVC students

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    DVC might score a men’s soccer team

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    “Racism is just as much a part of this country as apple pie”: Members of Congress gather at DVC

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    ASDVC election results posted for 2019

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Women’s Basketball celebrates spectacular season both on and off the court

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Academic Senate solidifies plans in countering campus racism

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Honored by the city: DVC Women’s Basketball team recognized in Pleasant Hill

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Concern surfaces at ill attended ASDVC forum

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    Potential graffiti suspect caught on camera

  • Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

    News

    DVC academic groups reaffirm students demands

Navigate Right
Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus