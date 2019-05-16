Racist grafitti discovered again on Pleasant Hill campus

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on the Pleasant Hill campus on May 16.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing story. The Inquirer will provide updates.

Racist graffiti was found again at Diablo Valley College on Thursday, May 16 in the Engineering Technology building. The graffiti entailed the phrase “F**k Year Up n**gers”, specifically targeting African Americans individuals in the Year Up program.

Year Up is a “one-year technology-training program for Diablo Valley College students that combines hands-on skill development with professional internships at some of the Bay Area’s top companies.” according to their page on DVC’s website.

DVC President Susan Lamb notified students and faculty of the incident at 9 a.m. through email. DVC’s text service also sent a notification to the student body asking students to check their emails.

“DVC does not tolerate racist attitudes of any kind and takes these incidences very seriously.” she wrote.

According to Lamb, police services are monitoring the area and have contacted the Year Up program. She advises the community to reach out to interim vice president Bruce Clemetsen if they learn of any new information. Lamb says that the campus will provide the community with updates on the investigation.