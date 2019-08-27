Summer updates: what students missed while on vacation

Several events occurred over the summer regarding DVC and the 4CD district. (The Inquirer file photo).

While students are off on summer vacation, the news continues at the Contra Costa Community College District and Diablo Valley College.

Over the summer, several events occurred: the individual who was responsible for the second incident of racist graffiti was apprehended, 4CD received accusations of racism after putting Dr. Katrina VanderWoude on an undisclosed administrative leave, the chancellor of the district, Fred Wood, announced his retirement, and another incident of hate speech at DVC occurred.

Another occurrence of hate speech

Before the semester began, another incident of racist graffiti was discovered on DVC’s Pleasant Hill campus. The vandalism depicted a reference to the Klu Klux Klan, a swastika, and a message of hate stating: No n****** allowed at DVC. Whites only.”

BREAKING: Another instance of racist graffiti was discovered today, and DVC's term of instruction hasn't even started. Susan Lamb sent out this email at 8:57 p.m. informing students of the situation. @DVCInquirer @DVC_updates pic.twitter.com/s0UtZXF0Vs — Emma Hall (@emmahhall1) August 23, 2019

In response, DVC will be installing surveillance cameras to catch the individuals responsible for these incidents of hate speech. Lamb also urges people to come forward if they hear anything more about the racist graffiti and hate on campus. Dr. Shaun Harper, founder of the University of Southern California (USC) Race and Equity Center also visited DVC on August 23 speaking to faculty about the most recent incident. Police Services are still investigating the situation.

Graffiti copycat apprehended

On June 24, DVC President Susan Lamb announced that the college had apprehended the individual responsible for the every following incident of racist graffiti following the initial threat on March 6. This individual was not responsible for the first incident, but according to Lamb, was very much responsible for every other occasion.

DVC President Susan Lamb sent this email last night to faculty confirming that they found the individual responsible for the racist graffiti. Lamb also gives details about what the campus is doing moving forward. pic.twitter.com/7fEPlcqqMR — Emma Hall (@emmahhall1) June 25, 2019

This individual is no longer on campus and was filed for prosection at the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office. According to the Mercury News, the individual did not have charges pressed against them because of a nonexistent criminal history and an apology letter he addressed to DVC. Scott Alonso, a spokesman for the Contra Costa District Attorney, told the Mercury News that in his letter he “conveyed that he was not okay,” and that he had no “no specific threats of violence with his graffiti.”

DVC moves forward with change

Lamb also detailed several of the changes DVC will be implementing in light of the events of racism and racist graffiti over the Spring semester. These changes came from several task forces of faculty and students who worked together during the end of the semester. The following includes: to “develop an institutional commitment to anti-racist training and messaging the importance of racial justice to the entire college community,” “create space and supportive environment for courageous conversations that further racial justice within the college community, increase action and commitment within college community to social and racial justice work”, “honor and respect the student demands by examining and addressing the structural and cultural conditions of the college”, “(with) collaboration with RPEC, establish an on-going commitment to measure and asses progress towards goals,” and to “ultimately, improve the DVC student experience and their educational outcomes.”

DVC will also be moving forward with the creation of an Ethnic Studies department.

Contra Costa College’s President Resigns

4CD Chancellor, Fred Wood, sent an email out to the community at Contra Costa Community College detailing the change of administrative leadership regarding Dr. Katrina VanderWoude and two of her top officials according to The Advocate. VanderWoude was put on an administrative lead following a personnel matter. CCC professor, Manu Ampim, told KTVU that VanderWoude’s leave was due to accusations of reverse racism and age discrimination. The African American Staff Association and the El Cerrito NAACP branch spoke out calling for more transparency in the investigation. The mayor of San Pablo, Rich Kinney, also expressed extensive support of VanderWoude in a letter addressed to Wood.

Later on August 21, the 4CD district and VanderWoude came to an agreement that she would resign after being unpaid for several months. Currently, CCC is organizing a committee to select an interim president.

4CD Chancellor Retires

In the heat of the VanderWoude controversy, Wood announced his retirement from the 4CD district in an email addressed county-wide.

4CD Chancellor Fred Wood announced his retirement from the governing board today. pic.twitter.com/2WYc0HFjLQ — Emma Hall (@emmahhall1) July 17, 2019

“After considerable and thoughtful deliberations, I have decided to retire after a four-decade career in higher education due to increased personal obligations and because I firmly believe the District is ready for new leadership”, said Wood in a district-wide press release. “Although there is never a perfect time for a leadership transition, the District is in a great place with a very strong financial position, stabilized enrollment, and doing a tremendous job of serving our students and community.”

The 4CD governing board will begin looking for a new chancellor in upcoming meetings.