Another occurrence of hate speech spotted at DVC

Racist graffiti was discovered on DVC's campus inside the men's restroom of the Advanced Technology Building. This marks the second instance of racist graffiti on the Pleasant Hill campus. (The Inquirer file photo).

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, an email was sent to students notifying another incident of racist graffiti was found at Diablo Valley College. The graffiti was found in the Advanced Technology Center inside a men’s restroom. According to the email DVC sent out, the graffiti featured the used of the “N word.”

This instance would mark the second time racist graffiti was found at DVC in the past two months. Overall, this is the sixth incident of hate speech at the college starting from March 6.

“Any student caught engaging in this type of behavior will be suspended from the college. If we see or experience hate crimes on a DVC campus, it is our responsibility to report it,” wrote DVC President Susan Lamb.

The previous individual responsible for most of the graffiti, Francisco Calderon, last Spring was indeed caught. He was not prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office. However, according to Lamb, Calderon is no longer on campus.

Police Services are currently investigating the current situation alongside the first occurrence of hate speech from this semester. The college stated that counseling services will be available both on the Pleasant Hill and San Ramon campus. DVC now has an anonymous reporting system on their website to report discrimination and hate crimes.

“Please reach out to your fellow students and remind them that they are valued, they belong at DVC, they are not alone, and that there are far more people who celebrate and support their belonging and inclusion than this racist who seeks to disrupt our campus,” wrote Lamb.