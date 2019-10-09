Another occurrence of hate speech spotted at DVC
October 9, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Wednesday, Oct. 9, an email was sent to students notifying another incident of racist graffiti was found at Diablo Valley College. The graffiti was found in the Advanced Technology Center inside a men’s restroom. According to the email DVC sent out, the graffiti featured the used of the “N word.”
This instance would mark the second time racist graffiti was found at DVC in the past two months. Overall, this is the sixth incident of hate speech at the college starting from March 6.
“Any student caught engaging in this type of behavior will be suspended from the college. If we see or experience hate crimes on a DVC campus, it is our responsibility to report it,” wrote DVC President Susan Lamb.
The previous individual responsible for most of the graffiti, Francisco Calderon, last Spring was indeed caught. He was not prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office. However, according to Lamb, Calderon is no longer on campus.
Police Services are currently investigating the current situation alongside the first occurrence of hate speech from this semester. The college stated that counseling services will be available both on the Pleasant Hill and San Ramon campus. DVC now has an anonymous reporting system on their website to report discrimination and hate crimes.
“Please reach out to your fellow students and remind them that they are valued, they belong at DVC, they are not alone, and that there are far more people who celebrate and support their belonging and inclusion than this racist who seeks to disrupt our campus,” wrote Lamb.
Assistant editor, fall 2018.
Editor-in-chief, spring 2019.
Editor-in-chief, fall 2019.
Twitter: @emmahhall1
Contact: ehall529000@gmail.com
By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.