Back to School– And Forward with the Virtual Newsroom

The Inquirer, the student voice of Diablo Valley College, welcomes you to the Fall 2021 semester!

With a finger on the pulse of important news and events impacting the DVC community, The Inquirer continues its mission to keep students and faculty informed through the quality coverage of campus stories, local sports, politics, culture, social and economic issues, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Rounding out our news and features are engaging editorials as well as letters to the editor, which provide an open platform for the community to weigh in. We welcome your input!

The story of Fall 2021 has yet to be written, so stay tuned to The Inquirer as our staff prepares to hit the ground running, bringing you timely stories and insights that both inform and entertain.