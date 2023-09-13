The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Chancellor Unveils Plan to Boost Equity, Expand Programs and Address AI Across Statewide Colleges
Chancellor Unveils Plan to Boost Equity, Expand Programs and Address AI Across Statewide Colleges
DVC Seeks to Combat Opioid Epidemic Through Overdose Prevention Trainings
DVC Seeks to Combat Opioid Epidemic Through Overdose Prevention Trainings
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chancellor Unveils Plan to Boost Equity, Expand Programs and Address AI Across Statewide Colleges
Chancellor Unveils Plan to Boost Equity, Expand Programs and Address AI Across Statewide Colleges
DVC Seeks to Combat Opioid Epidemic Through Overdose Prevention Trainings
DVC Seeks to Combat Opioid Epidemic Through Overdose Prevention Trainings
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Accused DVC Professor Pleads Not Guilty to Nine Felony Counts
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges
Pleasant Hill Adopts District Elections, Drawing Criticism in the Process  
Pleasant Hill Adopts District Elections, Drawing Criticism in the Process  
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
Military Vets Share Dark Truths About Media Propaganda and America’s War Machine
East Bay residents weigh the costs of California’s sky high gas prices
East Bay residents weigh the costs of California’s sky high gas prices
Photo by Sora Shimazaki via Pexels.
2022 Proposition Rundown: What You Need To Know Ahead of the California Midterms
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to Californias Housing Crisis
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to California’s Housing Crisis
Stressed Students Ask: ‘How Do I Balance It All?” Here Are Some Strategies For Success
Stressed Students Ask: ‘How Do I Balance It All?” Here Are Some Strategies For Success
The Struggle to Park: Congestion Leads to Complaints As Students Return to Campus
The Struggle to Park: Congestion Leads to Complaints As Students Return to Campus
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
4CD Chancellor Recounts ‘Extraordinary Experience’ Attending Last Month’s State of the Union
Photo by Cassandra Shoneru
‘Nosebleeds for $500’: Students Shocked By Exploding Ticket Price for Concerts in 2023
Spooky Film Festival Puts Students’ Short Works on the Big Screen
Spooky Film Festival Puts Students’ Short Works on the Big Screen
Photo courtesy of the DVC website.
Culinary Arts Program Shifts Toward Catering, Seeking A New Direction Amid Pandemic
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to Californias Housing Crisis
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to California’s Housing Crisis
The Struggle to Park: Congestion Leads to Complaints As Students Return to Campus
The Struggle to Park: Congestion Leads to Complaints As Students Return to Campus
Student Artists Showcase Their Talents in Awe-Inspiring DVC Art Exhibit
Student Artists Showcase Their Talents in Awe-Inspiring DVC Art Exhibit
Slow Wi-Fi on Campus Continues to Impact Student Productivity
Slow Wi-Fi on Campus Continues to Impact Student Productivity
Stressed Students Ask: ‘How Do I Balance It All?” Here Are Some Strategies For Success
Stressed Students Ask: ‘How Do I Balance It All?” Here Are Some Strategies For Success
Slow Wi-Fi on Campus Continues to Impact Student Productivity
Slow Wi-Fi on Campus Continues to Impact Student Productivity
Courtesy of Adam Bessie
New Wave of Books By DVC Professors Tackles Student Challenges
Is Pulling an All-Nighter The Key To Good Grades, or Bad Health?
Is Pulling an All-Nighter The Key To Good Grades, or Bad Health?
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to Californias Housing Crisis
Students Hit By Wave of Problems Due to California’s Housing Crisis
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
In War-Torn Ukraine, Young People Are Busy Creating Paths for the Future
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
Photo by Kyle Glenn
How International Students Adapt to Life at DVC
A Target in Pleasant Hill has locked up aisles in an attempt to prevent products from being stolen. Photo by Alexandros Silva.
Thefts at East Bay Targets Are Soaring
A Sickness In The Sea, What is Leptospirosis and What Can We Do About It?
Migrants Being Used as Political Props in Relocation Schemes Across The United States
The Action Needed to Address The Global Refugees Crisis 
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
A Sickness In The Sea, What is Leptospirosis and What Can We Do About It?
Migrants Being Used as Political Props in Relocation Schemes Across The United States
The Action Needed to Address The Global Refugees Crisis 
It’s Time to Increase Book Center Inventory
Restaurant Staff Need to Be Treated Better
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
To Fight Gun Violence, Prepare for When – Not If
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
People Are too Sensitive Nowadays
The Amount of Food Waste in America is Alarming.
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB off seasons
Looking ahead to the offseasons of two Bay Area, MLB ‘off seasons’
Battle of the Bay: By the numbers
Battle of the Bay: By the numbers
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
Sparkling New Pool Brings A Fresh Look To DVC Aquatics Program
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
After Season of Ups and Downs, Strong Pitching Carries DVC Baseball to Regionals 
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Image by Colleen AF Venable via Flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.
DVC Podcast: Where is Men’s Soccer?
Retail GameStop by ccPixs.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Courtesy of ccPixs.com
Inquirer Podcast: Robinhood Investment App: Champion of the Little Guy or Shill for Wall Street?
Photos courtesy of the L.A. Dodgers and vhines200 on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Minority Communities and COVID-19, the Importance of Masks and the 2020 Major League Baseball World Series
Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters
Eric Handy, courtesy of Ethan Anderson. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, courtesy of the Lakers. Voted sticker courtesy of Jamelah E. on Flickr.
Inquirer Podcast: The 2020 Presidential Election, Voter Suppression, NFL and NBA Update and Guest Speaker Eric Handy
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Diablo Valley College Professor Faces Human Trafficking and Sexual Assault Charges

Jag Mishra, Managing EditorSeptember 13, 2023
Diablo+Valley+College+Professor+Faces+Human+Trafficking+and+Sexual+Assault+Charges

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. – Kyle Lee Whitmore, a 39-year-old tenured communications professor and accomplished track and field coach at Diablo Valley College, was arrested last week on nine felony charges.

The charges allege Whitmore trafficked two women into prostitution and committed sexual assault. 

Whitmore, who appeared in a Contra Costa County court on Tuesday, will be arraigned Sept. 19. He did not enter a plea and is currently being held without bail at the county jail in Martinez.

According to the district attorney’s office, Whitmore faces a total of nine charges, including two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pandering, one count of pimping, and four counts of forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object.

Whitmore, who was hired as an adjunct instructor at DVC in 2014, became a prominent figure in the campus community. He won the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association’s Coach of the Year award for Men’s Track and Field.

The DA’s office said Whitmore was taken into custody Sept. 7 following a joint investigation with the county sheriff’s office. According to DVC President Susan Lamb, “Mr. Whitmore was placed immediately on administrative leave” following his arrest.

One of the two victims, a student at DVC, initially spoke to a faculty member, who reported Whitmore’s actions to campus authorities. DVC officials began an internal investigation and quickly contacted the county sheriff’s office for further action. 

“We knew this situation was way beyond our expertise,” Timothy Leong, director of communications and community relations for the Contra Costa Community College District, told The Inquirer on Wednesday. 

“I am really proud of how quickly the district moved to support this student and to take the appropriate action with other law enforcement agencies,” Leong said.

“Once we got information from the student, we moved as quickly as possible. I have to believe that we did the right thing and that we did it in a timely manner,” he added.

The student involved in the case remains unnamed in order to protect her privacy. Leong said that despite the severity of the charges leveled against Whitmore, the district is withholding judgment until officials complete their investigation.  

“We still live in a society where you are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

In response to the allegations and arrest, President Lamb sent an email on Sept. 12 to the student body confirming what had happened and outlining the charges against Whitmore.

“The College is devastated by the seriousness of the allegations,” Lamb wrote. “The safety of our students and staff is our main priority.”

She continued, “We take seriously any accusations of inappropriate behavior by our employees and honor the expectation that our students, staff, and visitors have to be safe when they visit our campuses.”

The arrest sent shockwaves through the DVC community, where Whitmore was a fixture in the athletics department, a respected member of the faculty, and an outlet for students.

“You don’t reach that, or achieve that kind of recognition, if you’ve been doing bad things,” Leong said.

9
View Comments (9)

The Inquirer

The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
The Inquirer • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (9)

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.
All The Inquirer Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • K

    K.Sep 17, 2023 at 6:34 pm

    “You don’t reach that, or achieve that kind of recognition, if you’ve been doing bad things,” Leong said. This is such an insanely distasteful quote to include in an article like this. The situation is being covered poorly, and as a victim myself, the last thing I would want to read about a criminally charged PREDATOR who is being held WITHOUT BAIL for PIMPING ANDF SEXUAL ASSAULT is any bs about “innocent until proven guilty” (if he was innocent there’d be no evidence worthy of prosecution) or “you don’t get recognized if you do bad things” (newsflash: people that take advantage of others are great at controlling how they’re perceived, it’s how these things fly under the radar). Just awful.

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44936
    • A

      Aydın YelkovanSep 26, 2023 at 11:31 am

      I believe it’s an excellent kicker that leaves the reader thinking. It centers the internal conflict a lot of DVC students and staff have been facing—the institutional distrust resulting from this incident. It highlights how the director of communications is ignorant to how people come to power. It shows his opinion, based on the limited information we have, but the journalist did an incredible job if this quote upset you this much!

      Reply
      https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44966
  • A

    AmSep 17, 2023 at 8:08 am

    When is that embarrassment of a President, Susan Lamb, going to release her typical weak soft toned statement

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44935
  • S

    SHFSep 14, 2023 at 11:10 pm

    And r we not going to talk about the fact that this predator is on administrative leave? As in, still getting paid while he sits in jail?? That’s like grounding someone to their room but buying them a whole new gaming set up so they won’t be bored while doing their time! If the DVC faculty truly cared about the safety of their students, they would remove this man or anybody else who uses their status and power to exploit those in a lower position. And the fact that the process for justice to be served is so complicated and inaccessible for so many people is just further enabling those with more power to do more evil and, more times than not, get away with it. And even if they don’t get away with it, they still r getting paid while sitting in time-out.

    Justice for these victims. U r loved, u r valid, and I believe u

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44934
    • D

      David TantolonSep 17, 2023 at 7:17 pm

      Clearly you dont read thoroughly but they said in the article that it is still innocent until proven guilty. These are just allegations and accusations for now. They wont be taking any further action until the legal progress is finished which is actually moving pretty swiftly in this case. As his arraignment is set for Tuesdays September 20th. Everything that you have written is stated as if this man has been proven guilty without a court of law. If we start doing that as a society it makes it that much harder for the falsely accused(not saying that he is being falsely accused but Im also not saying he isnt) to recover from such a blow to their reputation. We need to leave this up to due process and if he did commit these trully distateful crimes he should be punished to the full extent of the law.

      Reply
      https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44937
      • B

        BSep 18, 2023 at 11:26 pm

        I find your reply very unfortunate. I understand going through proper legal steps and this should of course be done. That being said, society is built to be against victims. It is wrong and it is not okay. Society should be built in favor of victims. I 100% agree with SHF. For a teacher to not be fired immediately is extremely wrong. That being said, David: I understand your point, but I think it is important to understand the severity of these crimes and put yourself in the victims shoes for a second and remember that often times victims are even not believed in these situations.

        Reply
        https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44938
  • M

    Melissa TorresSep 14, 2023 at 9:06 am

    “You don’t reach that, or achieve that kind of recognition, if you’ve been doing bad things,” Leong said.

    Actually! That is how MOST predators are! They are the ones you “never would’ve thought” how sexist of you to say this! Because he’s a man with recognition there’s no way he could be guilty?! How can you say you stand by your students, when you literally just let us know with this comment that you actually stand by this man…

    Reply
    https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44930
    • A

      Anonymous StudentSep 14, 2023 at 2:42 pm

      I completely agree, what a disgusting thing to say. I am not happy with how the school has handled this incident.

      The article states: “…the district is withholding judgment until officials complete their investigation.
      “We still live in a society where you are innocent until proven guilty…”. The victim blaming present in society is clear. I am at a loss for words. This statement contributes to victim-blaming by implying that individuals who come forward as victims might not be entirely trustworthy until an investigation proves their claims. This discourages victims from speaking out and shifts the burden of proof onto them.

      To the victims: I believe you, I stand with you, you are so strong, and I am so sorry.

      Reply
      https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44932
    • S

      Suzanne JeffcoatsSep 14, 2023 at 9:09 pm

      Agreed!! What a distasteful comment by Mr Leong.

      Reply
      https://www.dvcinquirer.com/news/2023/09/13/diablo-valley-college-professor-faces-human-trafficking-and-sexual-assault-charges/#comment-44933