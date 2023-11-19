Dark Secrets Unveiled: In Disturbing Court Testimony, Women Allege DVC Professor Assaulted Them In “Sex Dungeon” and On Campus

MARTINEZ, Calif.—In a tense courtroom scene here on Friday, prosecutors accused Diablo Valley College professor Kyle Lee Whitmore of a shocking array of felony crimes that involved his use of a “sex dungeon” in his basement, a vehicle he parked regularly on campus that he referred to as his “F*ck Truck,” and even his own school gym office where he allegedly assaulted and sexually abused two young women.

The revelations were part of Whitmore’s preliminary hearing that took place Nov. 17 at the Martinez Detention Facility, where Judge Julia Campins heard testimony from Detective Brian Sams based on multiple interviews conducted with both of Whitmore’s accusers, one of whom is a student at DVC.

Whitmore now faces eight felony charges, including two counts of human trafficking, one count of pandering, one count of pimping, and four counts of forcible sexual penetration by a foreign object. His bail was set at $750,000.

A 39-year-old tenured communications professor and accomplished track and field coach, Whitmore became a prominent figure at DVC, where he was hired in 2014 and later won the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association’s Coach of the Year Award for Men’s Track and Field.

His arrest on Sept. 7 by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department stunned the East Bay college, raising questions about its ability as an educational institution to protect its students from predatory faculty. The incident echoed similar sex abuse scandals that have roiled colleges nationwide in recent years.

According to Detective Sams, Whitmore’s crimes began in early 2021 and continued through October 2022. Sams’s interviews with the victims — who were referred to in court as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2 to protect their identities — were recorded on body cameras as part of the investigation.

Sams testified that both women had come at different points to stay at Whitmore’s home in Crockett, located 14 miles northwest of Diablo Valley College. Each had been fleeing difficult conditions they were experiencing at home.

Jane Doe 1, a member of the DVC Women’s Track and Field team, was approached by Whitmore who allegedly propositioned her with promises of financial gain and protection in exchange for paid sex with people he found on dating apps, according to Sams’s testimony.

During her single-month stay in Whitmore’s home, Jane Doe 1 told police she was sexually assaulted by Whitmore two to four times a day, often in a basement room he referred to as the “sex dungeon.”

Sams calculated that over the course of that month, Whitmore assaulted Jane Doe 1 on about 120 occasions.

Jane Done 1 recounted among her harrowing experiences the date of Aug. 31, 2022, when Whitmore allegedly instructed her to meet individuals for paid dates. These encounters escalated into disturbing experiences of sexual assault carried out against her in San Francisco aboard what Whitmore called his “F*ck Truck.”

According to the prosecution, Whitmore was a cocaine addict who also allegedly sold drugs, and coerced Jane Doe 1 into engaging in sex acts with unknown individuals from the dating app Grindr.

According to testimony by Jane Doe 1, Whitmore’s sexual assaults also occurred on the DVC campus, including in his classroom and gym office. The prosecution asserted these on-campus incidents involved cocaine and resulted in injuries to Jane Doe 1 that required medical attention.

Whitmore allegedly bought gifts for Jane Doe 1 as a form of apology, and to thank her for lying to medical professionals about the causes of her injuries.

The prosecution argued Whitmore had exploited his position of authority, with Detective Sams providing detailed testimonies about Whitmore’s alleged grooming process.

Jane Doe 2 told investigators she had met Whitmore in early 2021 after her boyfriend allegedly purchased cocaine from him.

Following the couple’s breakup, Jane Doe 2 reached out to Whitmore, and their relationship led to a disturbing cycle of alleged abuse.

Similar to the claims of Jane Doe 1, Jane Doe 2 told investigators she couldn’t consent to Whitmore’s continual acts of sexual abuse due to her constant intoxication.

Both victims asserted they had experienced ongoing drug use with Whitmore, and Jane Doe 1 alleged Whitmore had a specific “rape fantasy” he carried out while high on cocaine.

According to testimony, both victims were coerced into silence, with Whitmore expecting them not to report the crimes.

Whitmore’s defense, led by attorney Darryl Stallworth, used his time at the preliminary hearing to cast doubt on the credibility of Whitmore’s accusers. Stallworth argued that Whitmore’s actions constituted consensual adult behavior, challenging the prosecution’s portrayal of his abuse of power.

Whitmore was placed on administrative leave from DVC immediately following his September arrest. If he cannot post bail, he will remain in custody until his next court appearance.





