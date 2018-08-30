The Buzz: How do you get to school?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Carolina Cabrera

“I can’t get here on time. There is a very set (bus) schedule.”

Andrelyn Mancera, 20, Biology

Carolina Cabrera

“When you are out of cash it’s hard, it’s up to the bus driver to take you or not.”

Cesar Cortez, 37, Communications

Michael Gutierrez

“I personally drive but it takes 40-45 minutes.”

Rebecca Slightam, 21, Kinesiology

Michael Gutierrez

“I take a motor-scooter because it’s more affordable.”

Feng Ping, 28, Pre-nursing

Phillip Cordero

“I take the bus and I personally don’t like it.”

Kyle Kessinger, 20, Undecided