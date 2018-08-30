The Buzz: How do you get to school?
August 30, 2018
“I can’t get here on time. There is a very set (bus) schedule.”
Andrelyn Mancera, 20, Biology
“When you are out of cash it’s hard, it’s up to the bus driver to take you or not.”
Cesar Cortez, 37, Communications
“I personally drive but it takes 40-45 minutes.”
Rebecca Slightam, 21, Kinesiology
“I take a motor-scooter because it’s more affordable.”
Feng Ping, 28, Pre-nursing
“I take the bus and I personally don’t like it.”
Kyle Kessinger, 20, Undecided
