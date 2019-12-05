‘Some things never change’: ‘Frozen II’ is the same predictable story

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Frozen II” slid into theaters in November, and even though it has melted the hearts of many, the story is the same old song — and I’m not letting it go.

The film is visually stunning. The animation is top notch, and made the landscapes feel like I was looking at a photograph from a professional photographer. For example, the water in the film appears so lifelike, and absolutely beautiful. These elements submerged me into the movie making me feel like I was a part of the adventure.

The soundtrack is definitely better than the original “Frozen”. The song “Into the Unknown” is much more creative, and less annoying than the infamously overplayed “Let it Go”. “When I Am Older,” sung by the lovable snowman, Olaf, is cute and charming. Kristoff, Anna’s boyfriend who spends the movie trying to propose to her, sings “Lost in the Woods,” which is a basic love song with a hilarious 80’s style music video.

Olaf is more fun than he was in the first film. The jokes are more clever. For example, at the beginning when the fishermen are passing each other their catch, Olaf throws a fish back into the ocean. Everything that he says and does had me laughing.

However, the plot of “Frozen II” is too straight forward. It starts with a flashback to when Anna and Elsa are kids, and their parents are telling them a story about a mystical forest. Flashforward to the present where mystical elements are now waging chaos across the kingdom of Arendelle. The same group of characters from the original movie must set off to figure out how to save the town.

“Frozen II” has a cliched and predictable plot twist with the same formula for a happy ending that Disney movies have had for generations. The movie also misses out on opportunities to be distinct from all other Disney movies and evoke emotions.

One example is midway through the movie when Elsa is frozen and Olaf begins to fade because of the lack of Elsa’s magic. Although the scene is played out in a sad manner, I felt nothing. There were no stakes at hand, because as a viewer, I knew Olaf would be brought back to life, and sure enough he was.

At the end, the only way to save Arendelle is for Anna to destroy a dam that is weakening the enchanted forest. But in the process, the kingdom will also be destroyed because a tidal wave will be unleashed from the ruptured dam.

This imagery could have served as a great moral to kids showing that sometimes our choices will have negative consequences, so we should choose what we believe is the right path. But no, instead Elsa comes riding in on a Nokk, a spirit that resembles a horse made of water, and freezes the wave, saving the town.

If you are a Disney fan or have young children, then this movie is enjoyable and fun at points. However, if you are expecting a revolutionary film, I recommend looking somewhere else.