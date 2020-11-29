Letter to the Editor: It Is Time to Take Great Steps and Reverse Climate Change

As the end of 2020 draws near, we are also nearing a point of no return for reversing climate change. As a Californian, I have experienced firsthand the reoccurring effects of our changing world. From the destructive NorCal fires in 2016, that were less than a mile from my home, to the ongoing drought that has negatively impacted the whole state. The effects of climate change seem to be getting worse, which is why everyone should act to reverse the damage we have caused before we destroy our only home.

According to National Aeronautics and Space Administration, human activity is the leading cause of climate change, with an estimated “95% probability that human activities over the past 50 years have warmed our planet.”

Although our advancements in technology have made life easier, it has dramatically impacted the state of our atmosphere. The burning of fossil fuels to advance our technology has polluted the air with a high concentrate of carbon dioxide, which has led to warmer temperatures that are melting our glaciers.

NASA also said that “Humans have increased atmospheric CO 2 concentration by 47% since the Industrial Revolution began.” We have been polluting our only home for thousands of years, and we need to understand the consequences.

Climate change does not just impact humanity, it impacts wildlife too. Iberdrola, a green energy company, states that “climate change itself will cause the disappearance of nearly 8% of the current species.” Animals are being killed for capitalistic gains. Deforestation alone has caused around 665 species to go extinct or become extinct in the wild and has exposed 1.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide into our atmosphere allowing it to warm the planet further, putting more species at risk

Climate change has also greatly impacted our weather. Along with increasing heatwaves, which will cause more droughts, climate change will also cause hurricanes to become more treacherous. The outcomes of climate change are terrifying and saddening, but there is still time to reverse the damage we have caused to our only home.

Fortunately in America, we have elected President Biden who is set on signing executive orders to deploy a rapid deployment of clean energy, ensuring that the country will be on its way to having a clean energy economy while having net-zero emissions no later than 2050.

Large strides like this from world leaders are what will help save Earth. It is everyone’s responsibility to take care of the planet by limiting car usage, buying from eco-friendly companies and invest in clean energy sources.

Smaller strides like eating less meat, unplugging cords when they are not in use, avoiding single-use plastic will help keep us on track to saving our planet. The Earth is our only home, and we need to save it before it is too late.

Meghan Mallen is a student at Butte College participating in a Journalism course.