Letter to the Editor: Using Platforms Such as the Inquirer to Represent BIPOC Communities

As a student majoring in Film and Theater Arts departments at DVC, I want to call attention to forming communities that would represent BIPOC groups at our college. I know DVC is a very diverse place that always strives to make academic and social experiences of each student comfortable and safe. However, I would like to draw your attention to consider making the campus newspaper a place where students can get to know other people’s experiences and stories. The Inquirer is a very powerful and influential edition for students; therefore, I want to suggest the newspaper use this media piece for creating a professional community whereas students will be able to identify with something that matters to them.

Speaking from my experience, I am an international student who comes from a country of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia. Having come from my place and gotten to know communities of DVC, I was pleasantly surprised to see so many creative and unique people getting together in one place. Still, another thing that I had to face was people not being aware of the place I come from. There is nothing wrong with it, but it appears to be one more reason to consider a platform like a campus newspaper to become a place for people to get educated and be aware of other groups, communities, ethnicities, cultures, countries, and other relevant aspects that speak for identities/personalities of people.