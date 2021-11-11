Opinion: Dr. Amer Araim on Foreign Policy and International Crises

While the Administration is concentrating on China, particularly, to prevent the latter from controlling the South China Sea and threatening Taiwan and other states in the region, the United States still considers diplomacy as the method to resolve international disputes. Facing and eliminating the threat of the terrorist organizations Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State are major concerns to the Administration, which devotes resources to effectively deal with this threat in the Middle East and beyond.The United States is still determined to ensure Israel superiority in the Middle East; however, President Joe Biden spoke about resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict peacefully and on the basis of two-state solution in the Holy Land: Israel and Palestine. In the meantime, the United States is working to improve the living conditions of the Palestinians under Israeli occupation. There is a need for more concerted efforts, including involving the United Nations Security Council to help in establishing a durable peaceful relations between Israel and the Palestinians (on the basis of two-state solution,) and thus consolidating peace between all the states in the Middle East.

The United States is also determined, and work with its allies to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

It is hoped and expected that the Biden Administration will prioritize the questions of supporting democracy and respect for human rights in the Middle East particularly finding a just and peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of two-state solution in the Holy Land: Israel and Palestine with Jerusalem as the symbol of peace and cooperation among all religions. As Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream.” I also have a dream to visit Jerusalem, and pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque when peace will be established between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Amer Araim