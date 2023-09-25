The Action Needed to Address The Global Refugees Crisis 

Dear Editors,

The wars and armed conflicts as well the serious changes in the environment are worsening the refugees’ crisis in the world.

In accordance with international law, genuine refugees must be granted asylum. However, there is debate on the distinction between refugees who are fleeing their countries due to persecution and others who are forced to leave their countries due to extreme poverty, and deteriorating health standards. In addition, most of the refugees are from the Global South countries, and the developed countries and their transnational corporations played a role in past in the deteriorating socioeconomic conditions in these countries.

Therefore, the refugees’ crises represent a global challenge, and must be given priority by the United Nations and its specialized agencies. Joint efforts by the international community including helping the poor countries should be given priority. There must be serious efforts by the United Nations and the international community to promote democracy, respect for human rights and genuine development.

Real economic reforms are needed to promote better societies. Building walls and other barriers should be replaced by providing real economic and technical aid, as well as promoting democracy and respect for human rights.

Sincerely,

Amer Araim





