Letter to the Editor: Social Media’s Effects on Youth

Dear Editor-in-Chief,

It is no secret that social media is a popular pastime for youth. Many young people spend hours on social media every day, not knowing how to limit their screen time. Unfortunately, this can cause unnecessary challenges and be detrimental to their mental health.

Social media creates pressure on youth to have a perfect life. Constantly viewing perfect selfies with unattainable beauty standards or expensive houses on social media forms unrealistic views of reality. Youth will try to strive for this perceived version of perfection, often failing because as Jeremy Tyler, PsyD, says, “Many assume that people with those perfect photos don’t have problems, but they do.” This comparison of lives, and striving for perfection, causes youth stress and anxiety because they think their own lives aren’t good enough.

Anxiety can also come from a fear of missing out (FOMO); people want to stay informed and in the loop. Unfortunately, this can lead to an addiction to social media. A study showed that “40 percent of social media users would give up their pet or car before they’d give up their accounts. And shockingly, more than 70 percent said they would not permanently scrap their social media for anything less than $10,000.” This unhealthy fear of giving up social media creates strain on people’s in-person relationships, productivity, and mental state.

If the DVC Inquirer could touch upon this issue, it might give youth a better understanding of the harm social media can cause. Having this knowledge about social media can lead DVC students to live happier, healthier lives.

Sincerely,

Zoe Medlin

San Ramon, CA