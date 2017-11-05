Cox’s two ‘pick-sixes’ highlight Vikings’ win over Contra Costa

Close Cory Cox (6) celebrates with fellow defensive back, Isaiah Creal-Musgray (24), after Cox's second interception of the night returned for a touchdown in a game against Contra Costa College on November 4, 2017 in San Pablo, California. Cory Cox (6) celebrates with fellow defensive back, Isaiah Creal-Musgray (24), after Cox's second interception of the night returned for a touchdown in a game against Contra Costa College on November 4, 2017 in San Pablo, California.





The Vikings improve to 5-4 in their 44-16 win against Contra Costa College Saturday night in San Pablo.

However, the start was a shaky one for the Vikings.

Coming off of a loss, they muffed their punt attempt on the first drive of the game for a Contra Costa safety and allowed a touchdown on the very next drive, to quickly go down 9-0, four minutes into the game.

Then came Miles Harrison who, on his first carry of the night, took it 80 yards, to the house one play into the Vikings’ next drive.

It was a big boost and momentum shift for the Vikings after a rough start to the night.

“I just told my teammates I was gonna get it when I get in there,” said Harrison who rushed for two touchdowns. “Last week, I had to take my first carry on that same play, so I had to repeat again this game and just had to get it done out there.”

Along with Harrison’s major contribution to the offense, defensive back Cory Cox was huge for the Vikings. Cox had two interceptions returned for touchdowns, including a 91-yard return on his second interception.

Cox’s first interception return with 26 seconds left in the first half was huge because it seemed Contra Costa had a drive going right before the end of the first half when they were only down 16-21 to the Vikings. Cox took away any of Contra Costa’s momentum, putting the Vikings up 28-16 to end the half, never looking back.

“First of all, just looking at the quarterback, seeing him make his mistakes, jump the route and take it to the house,” said Cox on the two interception returns for touchdowns. “When (coach) calls a coverage and when I’m in the right place to get a pick-six, I had to thank him for it because it he put me in the right spot.”

Head coach Mike Darr was pleased with his team’s performance on all facets of the game: offense, defense and special teams.

“What was nice is that guys were able to step in when we needed them,” said Darr. “It felt like a full team win, special teams did there part. We were able to get Prominence a field goal. Cory with the two pick-sixes. Offense was moving the ball quite a bit, we seemed to move it well so it felt like a full team effort.”

According to Darr, the win may have ensured the Vikings’ spot for a bowl game. Bowl games are great opportunities for his players to get more looks because more scouts check these games out.

“It’s a huge opportunity for these guys,” said Darr. “It’s why we were so disappointed last week and it’s why we’re so excited this week.”

The Vikings finish off the regular season on their home turf next Friday against the College of San Mateo.