Former Vikings defensive lineman Franklin Uesi visits DVC before workout with 49ers

Franklin Uesi (left) and head coach Mike Darr (right) in his office at DVC on April 17, 2018.

Former Diablo Valley College defensive lineman Franklin Uesi visited head coach Mike Darr’s office on Tuesday, a day before his scheduled visit and local pro day with the San Francisco 49ers.

After two successful seasons at DVC where he played all but one game and recorded 57 tackles, Uesi got a scholarship to play for the University of Texas, San Antonio Roadrunners.

Though he did not play in the same amount of snaps at UTSA as he did at DVC, Uesi was still able to get looks from all 32 NFL scouts and general managers, thanks to fellow defensive lineman Marcus Davenport, at UTSA Pro Day.

Davenport, a projected NFL first-round draft pick, was the center of attention.

However, Uesi took advantage of the opportunity to showcase his skills as well since scouts were watching both Davenport and Uesi in the defensive line drills.

“49ers D-line coaches were there too, so me being the only defensive lineman other than Marcus, that gave me a good opportunity to be seen by other NFL players, coaches,” said Uesi. “When I was doing the position drills, they would give me compliments after we did our pro day.”

The 49ers liked what they saw from Uesi so much that they gave him a call to fly back to his home to the Bay Area and work out for the team on April 18th at the 49ers training facility.

Uesi is not only a stud on the football field, but off the field as well. At DVC, Darr made sure Uesi put the same effort on the field as he did in the classroom.

“(Darr) told us to be able to compete in school just like you compete in football,” said Uesi. “He just gives us that competitive mindset to treat school like how you treat football, that’s what I did.”

Uesi is a criminal justice major set to graduate with a degree from UTSA this May.

“You always wanna see those guys be successful, guys that just put everything they have into it,” said Darr. “He deserves everything that he’s getting.”