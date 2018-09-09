Vikings offense rolls again, but WR Alves injured in DVC win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College football used its offense to get past Feather River College for a 29-21 win.

The Vikings went into the second half leading 15-7 after putting up a great first half that saw two rushing touchdowns from sophomore running back Ray Jackson. DVC would then go on to score two more touchdowns in the second half, a 15 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jarrod Hoyer and a 18 yard run from running back Isaiah Turner.

After the Vikings second half scores, things began to change quickly for DVC.

Feather River would go on to throw a 20 yard touchdown pass to put the score at 29-14.

The real momentum change however came from a Jarrod Hoyer interception to Feather River defensive back Ryan Albani, making the score 29-21.

“We subbed a lot at the end, one of the things we’ve done is we’ve allowed drives to continue because we’re making mistakes” said DVC head coach Mike Darr.

Vikings star defensive back Jake Peralta also had his frustrations with the late game defense, saying “I think people were just happy that we were winning, we have to know that the games not over.”

The Vikings would hold on for the win, thanks to 29 points and a good start from the defense, securing their first win of the year as well as sending the home fans home happy for their first game at Viking Field for 2018. When asked about the team’s offensive performance so far this season, Hoyer was pleased with the win, saying “It feels good, I wish we put up more, we definitely have the capability of doing that, but we made some plays today and moved the ball

The victory may have come at a cost however, with the Vikings losing wide receiver Dylan Alves to injury late in the fourth quarter.

“Its sad to see him get hurt but hopefully he’ll be able to bounce back” said quarterback Jarrod Hoyer, who connected with Alves for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Losing Alves would be a huge blow to a Vikings offense that has fared well so far in their first two games, putting up a total of 568 yards in their first two games this season, including 454 on Friday night.

The Vikings next game will be at home on Friday Sept. 14, at 7 p.m against Sacramento City.