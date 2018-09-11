Diablo Valley College volleyball tunes up in DVC Classic

Diablo Valley College's women's volleyball team huddles together before match against Ohlone on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Isabel Villalobos)

Diablo Valley College's women's volleyball team huddles together before match against Ohlone on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. (Isabel Villalobos)

The Diablo Valley College women’s volleyball team played two games in the DVC Classic preseason tournament on Monday, winning against Marin in four sets 25-11, 23-25, 25-22,26-15, and losing to Ohlone in three sets 16-25, 18-25, 16-35 to put their preseason record at 2-6.

In 2018, the Vikings will have a very new team with nine freshmen and one returning player.

Assistant coach Ruthie Ignacio said, “the connection of the team is still trying to be formed but the heart and hustle of the team is there.”

Both those sentiments were shown in Monday’s preseason tournament.

The Vikings fought hard for the win in their first match against Marin but with a couple of hours’ break before their next match, the Vikings couldn’t keep the momentum up against Ohlone.

In the Vikings first set they came out with a lot of hustle but struggled to keep up with Ohlone’s fast pace.

In the second set the Vikings were determined to change their game, and as a result, head coach Jackie Ponciano-Babb decided to change their lineup.

Ohlone came out with a big serving run forcing the Vikings to call a timeout.

DVC came back from the timeout ready to fight they began to pick up their momentum but ultimately Ohlone was too far ahead for the Vikings to recover.

With the third set starting and DVC being down by two sets, the team was in need of a confidence boost, and with all timeouts used, the Vikings couldn’t bring their energy up.

The Vikings all agreed that no matter the losses they are determined to turn it around, to learn and grow for when conference play comes around the corner.

DVC’s next match is an away game on Friday, Sept. 14 against Sierra. The next home game will be on Friday, Sept. 21 against Santa Rosa.