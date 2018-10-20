Vikings lose fourth straight game to San Francisco

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Diablo Valley College Vikings were defeated 34-16 by the San Francisco City College Rams on Friday night, bringing their overall record to 2-4, and their Bay Six conference record to 0-2.

The game was a tale of two halves for the Vikings. DVC started off strong, scoring two touchdowns in the first half from running backs Ray Jackson and Rai-Shawn Alexander, in addition to a field goal from kicker Prominence Akubuo-Onwuemeka. The Vikings would head to the locker room up 16-10.

In the second half, San Francisco began to take the game over. The Rams scored on their first drive of the half with a 30-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver DeShawn Collins to make it a one point game. San Francisco would go on to score two more touchdowns in the third quarter to blow the game wide open.

“We’ve been really inconsistent, eyes start to drift, your guys don’t run their feet on a tackle, we’ve got to get better, in this conference there’s no room for being pretty good, or being good most of the time” said head coach Mike Darr, who has now seen his team lose three straight games along with two defeats in conference play.

Quarterback Jarrod Hoyer had his own share of struggles too, throwing three interceptions on the night.

Jackson gave credit to San Francisco, saying “they did a good job flying around, keying in on the plays, they’re a good physical team, we just gotta come out and do a little better next time.”

While DVC had their struggles as a team on Friday night, there were some standout individual performances.

Jackson finished the night with some big rushing plays, along with a 51-yard rushing touchdown to show off for his effort.

When asked what made him successful on Friday, Jackson made sure to credit those around him for his performance.

“The line did a good job up front, they gave me some good holds, I just try to do my best to hit them, and coach did a good job with his play calls.”

The Vikings defense did a good job of getting to the quarterback on Friday, getting a total of six sacks from three different players, defensive linemen Algideon Folau and Marcus Blanton, and defensive back Tuineau Pulu.

When asked why he had success on Friday, Folau said, “I guess just executing out of the ball, trying to work on my moves, working on our speed, that’s something coach always tells us to work on.”

DVC’s next game will be on the road against San Mateo on Sat. Oct. 27 at 1:00 p.m.