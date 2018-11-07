Vikings soccer draws in final home game against Santa Rosa

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In their final home game of the season, Diablo Valley College women’s soccer played to a 3-3 draw against Santa Rosa College. The Vikings overall record is now 11-7-1.

The game started off at a fast pace with goalkeeper Danielle Davis making a save within the first minute of play to keep the game scoreless. Davis has been a force for DVC all year, leading the Big Eight Conference with 93 saves, almost 20 more than the rest of the field.

Within the first minutes Santa Rosa had threatened multiple times but the Vikings bounced back. In the 19th minute, the school record holder for goals in a season, forward Marjan Haydaree kept her form and gave the Vikings an early lead, adding to her total of 27. Two minutes later Santa Rosa equalized the score at 1-1.

With a close game going into halftime, the 42nd minute saw a pass in the box by midfielder Vanessa Ruvalcaba to Haydaree to give the Vikings the lead going into halftime and giving Haydaree a brace in the first half.

When asked what was the message at halftime, assistant coach Alex Lobban said, “we had to continue giving a solid defensive game.”

Early in the second half the Vikings picked up where they left off with another pass from Ruvalcaba to Marjan which gave her the ball in the box that just barely sailed over the top post.

In the 58th minute, Haydaree topped her game off with her third goal of the game off a corner kick from Ruvalcaba, putting the Vikings up 3-1.

With a goal by Santa Rosa in the 72nd minute and for the final time in the 88th minute with the Vikings down to 10 players, the Vikings were able to salvage the draw.

Lobban when asked what they were able to do to score on a tough defensive Santa Rosa team, said, “our formation gave us the ability to attack on the wider areas giving our faster players the ability to make more plays.”

The game was the last at Viking Field this year. However, there was a bigger meaning to sophomores who were playing in their final home game, which included Marjan Haydaree who finished her final home game with a hat trick. When asked what she did for her last home game and what it meant to play at home this year she said “I put my heart on the line and played to my full potential. I loved playing with my teammates we all got along and clicked really well and enjoyed having family come out and support.”

Head coach Cailin Mullins, on the mindset going into the game, said “we talked about it being the final home game as a group together and for our sophomores their final opportunity for them to play at home. We wanted to compete hard and I feel like they absolutely did in that they scored some great goals and defended really well.”

The Vikings’ last game of the year is at Folsom Lake Friday, Nov 9, at 3 p.m.