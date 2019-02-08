Game recap: Women’s Basketball defeats American River College 97-61

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

American River College was defeated 97-61 by the Diablo Valley College women’s basketball team Tuesday Feb. 5, continuing their nearly undefeated season. American River College of Northern Sacramento County came into the game with a record of 9-12 overall.

DVC had a strong performance against ARC, as they finished the game shooting 45.3 percent from the field, but shot a commanding 50 percent from the 3-point line. The majority of their points came from 3 of the 5 starters Leilani Moncrease, Jahnay Anderson and Zahria Hendrix, who all managed to outscore the whole ARC team themselves at 69-61.

Led by an exemplary game from Hendrix who was all over the box score, she managed to finish with 25 points shooting 8-of-10 from behind the arc and 8-of-13 from the field, accompanied by 8 rebounds, 4 assists 3 steals and a block.

Daisha Abdelkader who’s a starter as well, had 12 of the teams 27 assists and 4 steals. Moncrease also had a standout game on defense leading the team in rebounds with 16 total, and clinched the second most points on the team at 23 overall. The Viking’s defense heavily contributed to the win by putting pressure on ARC and kept the Beavers under 33 percent shooting with 19 steals.

The Viking’s record has now turned into a whopping 23-1 after defeating the Beavers and according to CCCSIA Women’s Basketball Poll, DVC is ranked 4th in the State out of 20 teams listed. The next women’s basketball game will be at Sacramento City College on Friday Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. but the second to last home game will be Thursday Feb. 14, at 5:30 p.m. as well.