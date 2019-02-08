The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Game recap: on the road doubleheader ends in double victory for Viking’s Baseball

Alex Martin, Staff member
February 8, 2019

MONTEREY-The Diablo Valley College baseball team went on the road yesterday to play a doubleheader against Monterey Peninsula on February 7. In their first match, the Vikings came out on top with a final score of 9-8.

Pitcher Mike Manley started the game and went five innings while surrendering one hit, walking seven batters, and striking out two.

Third baseman and pitcher Nick Simmons walked away with the most RBIs (runs batted in). Simmons pitched one inning, struck out one batter, and went on to record a save over Monterey Peninsula. 

Justin Tamelier, second baseman and pitcher, cranked two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs.

After their initial victory, the team went on to play the second game of their doubleheader against Monterey Peninsula immediately following their game one win.

Compared to their previous match, game two did not have as many offensive plays occur, but once again the Vikings achieved victory with a final score of 2-1.

Pitcher Nick Krauth stood out among the other players, as he pitched a complete game seven-inning victory. He struck out eight batters and only gave up one earned run on four hits.

Third basemen Bill Ralston and shortstop Nick Simmons each had two hits and both collected an RBI (run batted in), which was just enough offense to squeeze by Monterey Peninsula.

DVC’s next opponent will be San Mateo as they get ready to take them on Saturday, February 9 in the Viking’s baseball stadium.

About the Writer
Alex Martin, Staff member

Staff member, Spring 2019

