The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Menu

Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

Jake+Villa+narrowly+makes+it+back+to+first+base+just+before+Andrew+Mallon+catches+the+ball+at+DVC%27s+game+against+Mission+College+on+Feb.+12%2C+2015.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

Jake Villa narrowly makes it back to first base just before Andrew Mallon catches the ball at DVC's game against Mission College on Feb. 12, 2015.

Jake Villa narrowly makes it back to first base just before Andrew Mallon catches the ball at DVC's game against Mission College on Feb. 12, 2015.

Jake Villa narrowly makes it back to first base just before Andrew Mallon catches the ball at DVC's game against Mission College on Feb. 12, 2015.

Jake Villa narrowly makes it back to first base just before Andrew Mallon catches the ball at DVC's game against Mission College on Feb. 12, 2015.

Alex Martin, Staff member
February 10, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






SAN MATEO-The Diablo Valley College baseball team went out on the road yesterday to take on San Mateo. As was the case for their previous away game against Monterey, the Vikings were able to beat the competition with a final score of 10-4.

Pitcher Decklan Cashman got the ball to start the game for the Vikings and secured the win while pitching five innings, striking out three batters, and giving up one run on three hits. Cashman’s teammate Brandon Kinsey pitched the final two innings of the ballgame and also struck out three batters as well.

First baseman Dante Peretti had three hits and drove in four runs while his teammate and outfielder Christiaan Herkemij also had three hits and drove in three of the ten runs scored today by the Vikings offense.

With this victory under their belt, the Vikings have achieved a 6-2 record, going into their next game with a four win streak.  Their next opponent will be Mission, which is set to take place Tuesday February 12 at Mission’s stadium.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Alex Martin, Staff member

Staff member, Spring 2019

Leave a Comment

By commenting, you give The Inquirer permission to quote, reprint or edit your words. Comments should be brief, have a positive or constructive tone, and stay on topic. If the commenter wants to bring something to The Inquirer’s attention, it should be relevant to the DVC community. Posts can politely disagree with The Inquirer or other commenters. Comments should not use abusive, threatening, offensive or vulgar language. They should not be personal attacks or celebrations of other people’s tragedies. They should not overtly or covertly contain commercial advertising. And they should not disrupt the forum. Editors may warn commenters or delete comments that violate this policy. Repeated violations may lead to a commenter being blocked. Public comments should not be anonymous or come from obviously fictitious accounts. To privately or anonymously bring something to the editors’ attention, contact them.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Women’s basketball dominates third quarter for close win against San Joaquin Delta

  • Sports

    How DVC and the athletic hall of fame began

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    DVC Baseball scores first, but Saints snap winning streak

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    DVC Athletics Foundation supports sports funding with Poker Night

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Game recap: women’s basketball defeats American River College 97-61

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Game recap: on the road doubleheader ends in double victory for Viking’s Baseball

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Women’s Basketball surges past Folsom City

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Women’s Basketball beats Sacramento City, remain top ranked team in Big 8

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    DVC volleyball loses on sophomore night against Cosumnes River

  • Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo

    Sports

    Vikings soccer draws in final home game against Santa Rosa

Navigate Right
Menu
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.
Game recap: Baseball wins again on the road, outmatching San Mateo