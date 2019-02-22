Game recap: Vikings get caught in rain delay, still defeat Los Medanos on their field
February 22, 2019
The Diablo Valley College baseball team went out on the road to take on the Los Medanos College Mustangs. The Vikings thoroughly defeated the Mustangs with a 9-1 victory. The game started Wednesday, Feb. 20, but resumed the following day after being caught in a rain delay.
Pitcher Nick Krauth started the game and went three innings while striking out two batters and giving up one run on two hits. Later in the game, teammate Mike Manley came in to pitch five innings while giving up just three hits and striking out four batters.
Shortstop Nick Simmons was the highlight of the Vikings offense as he had four at bats, walked once, had two hits, and collected three RBIs.
Vikings came away with a total of nine hits and nine runs as they defeated the Los Medanos Mustangs.
With this victory under their belts, the Vikings now move to an overall record of 7-4 making them undefeated on the road with a 5-0 record. Their next game will take place back on the Mustangs field this coming Saturday, Feb. 23 at noon.
