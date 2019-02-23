Vikings are Big 8 Conference Champions for second year, history made

Guard Amani McCray (center) takes the ball to the hoop in the Vikings final home match against Modesto on Feb 22, 2019. The Vikings won 138-25. (Ethan Anderson/Inquirer)

Records were broken in the Diablo Valley College women’s basketball final conference game last night against Modesto Junior College when the Vikings came away with a final score of 138-25. The enormous win moves the Vikings overall record to 27-1 for the regular season, defending their title of Big 8 champions.

Though many highlights have occurred throughout the 2019 season for the Vikings, one player that stood above the rest was Guard Jahnay Anderson. Anderson made National Collegiate Athletic Association and California Community College Athletic Association history by knocking down the most three-pointers in a single season, with 147 three-pointers in total, and is sixth in the state in three-point percentage. During the match itself, Anderson topped the scoreboard with a whopping 50 points and 16 three-pointers.

“It means a lot. That’s been one of my main goals is to try to get there and I did it,” said Anderson. “Thanks to my teammates. Without them I wouldn’t have gotten there.”

According to the women’s basketball’s website, the Vikings are first in the state points scored in a game, second in steals per game, second in three-points per game and third in their three-point percentage. Guard Zahria Hendrix is fourth in the state for total steals while guard Daisha Abdelkader is fifth in the state for assists.

Guard Amani McCrary had to step out during the second quarter due to an injury.

“I saw an open lane. I crossed over, went up for a floater and landed wrong,” said McCrary. “My leg was straight when I landed. I basically hyperextended it.”

With another well-earned victory after an outstanding year, the Vikings will now turn their attention to the playoffs. The stellar record they had throughout the regular season has given the team high hopes and expectations for themselves.

“I think we’re going to do good,” said Anderson. “I see a bright future for all of us.”