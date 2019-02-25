Baseball loses a close battle with Los Medanos
February 25, 2019
The Diablo Valley College baseball team went out on the road to take on the Los Medanos Mustangs just two days after defeating them 9-1 at their field. However, the Vikings didn’t fare as well as last time, suffering a defeat of 5-3.
Though the game was originally scheduled at the Vikings home field, weather complications forced the match to be held at the Los Medanos field.
Pitcher Decklan Cashman started the game off, pitching two innings while striking out three batters. Cashman didn’t allow any runs or hits. Later in the game, pitcher Ryan Craig took the ball, pitching two solid innings of work while striking out two batters and giving up just one run and one hit.
The Vikings used five more pitchers each of which threw just one inning of work.
Towards the end of the game, Nick Krauth came into pitch and went one inning with one strikeout. According to the California Community College Athletic Association, Krauth is tied for second in the Big 8 for strikeouts, with a total of 36.
Third basemen Bill Ralston and Catcher Jonathon Waite together combined for five of the nine hits that the Vikings earned. Outfielder Khalid Johnson and Second Basemen Justin Tamelier each collected an RBI (run batted in). However, these offensive plays weren’t enough as the Mustangs won in the end.
The Vikings next matchup will be at Sierra College on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 2p.m.
