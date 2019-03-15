Softball fights with nine players against American River

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Diablo Valley College softball lost a hard-fought battle against American River on Thursday ending the game 11-18. The Vikings were missing three players who were the team’s pitchers, forcing them to battle the whole game with girls playing positions they were not used to.

Head Coach Dennis Luquet said, “It’s hard when you don’t have your pitchers because it now forces people to play out of their position and it just messes themselves up.”

Starting the game, usual short stop Chelsea Mari was on the mound pitching first for the Vikings. The first pitch gave the Vikings a fly ball to second base getting caught by second baseman Gabriela Arzaga, giving DVC their first out. With three hits and two walks, American River got an early lead of 0-3.

First up to bat for DVC was Arzaga, who struck out. Left fielder Hannah Kwong was hit by a pitch, putting one on base for the Vikings. First baseman Kathryn Cassin got a hit to left field which put the Vikings on first and second base. Short stop Hailey O’Rourke was walked, making bases loaded. Mari hit a fly ball getting DVC their second out. Third basemen Alexis Esparza was walked, giving the Vikings their first run. Two more walks were given to DVC getting them two more runs in, making the score 3-3.

“We stayed fighting even with the errors and all the out of positions we had. We did pretty well for not having everyone today and I’m proud of my team,” said Arzaga.

In the second inning, Mari got the first out catching a fly ball. Mari then walked a player. Luquet decided to change the pitcher to O’Rourke putting Mari back at short stop. O’Rourke gave up five walks and four hits to American River. Mari got an assist giving DVC their last out. Ending the top of the inning with the score of 3-11.

With a fly ball by Mari and Kwong, DVC got two quick outs. Cassin got a strong left field hit making it to first and stealing to second base. American River gave up four walks in a row bring in some runs for the Vikings. Catcher Avonikah Salas got a hit left field advancing more runners. Esparza got out at first, ending the inning 8-11.

O’Rourke gave up two runs. Mari was subbed back in to continue pitching for the Vikings in the third inning. O’Rourke was moved to catcher, moving Salas to left field, Kwong to second base and Arzaga at short stop. Center fielder Rebecca Walsh got the first out for the Vikings. With two more hits and walk American River got two more runs on the board. American River hit to center field getting caught by Walsh and an assist to third base. Ending American River at bat with the score 8-15.

Arzaga came out with strong hit to left field making it to first base. Kwong bunt getting out at first. Cassin was then walked lead by O’Rourke striking out and a hit by Mari caught in centerfield, ending the third inning.

Cassin said, “We battled every inning and that something that we don’t always do as a team. Today we came together and were being a team, which was really nice to see.”

In the fourth, Mari gave up one walk. With a hit to short stop Arzaga got an assist to first base. The second out was a caught fly ball by Cassin. Arzaga got a diving out from short stop giving American River there last out. Starting the Vikings off this inning Esparza got a hit deep left field making it to second base. Right fielder Jenny Bering bunted the ball getting out at first advancing Esparza to third base. Salas hit the ball to left field making it to second base and sending Esparza home. Walsh bunt the ball getting out at first. Arzaga hit a fly ball ending the inning 9-15.

The Vikings got a fast three outs in the first three hits of the fifth inning. Kwong caught a ball a second base and Arzaga got two balls at shortstop. Kwong also got out from a bunt on the first pitch. Cassin hit to left field, making it first base. O’Rourke hit to left field and got out. Mari hit to left field making it to second sending Cassin home. Esparza hit to centerfield making it to first, getting another run in for the Vikings. Bering struck out ending the inning 11-15.

In the sixth inning American River got three more runs in off the Vikings. The Vikings had Mari finish the game pitching and neither team got any more runs on the board. The game ended 11-18.

“All we told them today is fight and never give up and that’s exactly what they did. We got some great hits and they were being a team,” said Luquet.

“I can’t be mad about this loss because we worked hard and proved that even though we only had none players we are competitors,” said Cassin.

DVC’s next game Conference game is home on Friday March 15 at 3 p.m.