Recap: Softball takes hard fall against Delta
March 21, 2019
The Vikings were defeated by the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs in seven innings away, 0-7. Diablo Valley College’s overall record is 7-10 and 2-5 for the Big 8 Conference. Softball played this game with only nine players
DVC began the game with pitcher Mariah Schucharts, who pitched the first and third innings. She gave up six hits and four runs, two of the runs being homeruns by Delta. Second basemen Hannah Kwong was moved to pitch for the second, then called back in the fourth inning to finish the game. Kwong gave up three hits, five walks and three runs.
Batting wise, the Vikings had a hard time connecting with the ball. Schucharts, first baseman Kathryn Cassin, catcher Hailey O’Rourke, and short stop Chelsea Mari all had three at bats with only one hit. Mari has the second highest batting average in the Big 8 Conference at 0.491, while Cassin trails her with 0.464. Third baseman Alexis Esparza and Kwong both had one hit and one strike out, while right fielder Jenny Bering and center fielder Rebecca Walsh only had two at bats and both struck out.
Overall the Vikings got four hits this game versus Delta’s nine. The Mustangs got one run on the Vikings every inning besides the second and sixth inning.
DVC’s next game will be an away doubleheader on Friday at Cosumnes River at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
