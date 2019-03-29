Recap: Viking’s fall in road game against Cosumnes River College
March 29, 2019
The Viking’s went on the road to Sacramento to face the Cosumnes River Hawk’s where they lost with a final score of 7-3. The Viking’s overall record drops to 9-16.
Diablo Valley College was outhit by Cosumnes River 11-6 and wasn’t able to take advantage of the four errors made by the Hawk’s. The Viking’s got on the board early taking a 2-0 with two RBI singles by freshman starting right fielder Christian Villa who sent a run home and freshman Catcher Zach Schuler capitalized on the error by the Hawk’s center fielder scoring from third base on the play. But in the fourth inning, the Hawk’s got to the Viking’s starting pitcher Mike Manley, hitting four runs on the bottom half of the inning to take the lead 4-2.
Cosumnes added to their lead in the following inning, getting three runs to take the commanding 7-2 game. The Viking’s were able to add one more run in the eighth inning but ended up coming short. Sophomore shortstop Nick Simmons managed to get a hit and a RBI in the game while also adding a walk for DVC.
Baseball will come home for redemption in the series on Friday, March, 29 at 2:30 p.m.
