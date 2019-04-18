Game recap: Vikings Baseball takes series opener on the road against Folsom Lake

Third baseman Bill Ralston watches his team from the first base dugout during the home game against the Modesto Pirates on March 19, 2019. The Vikings lost 7-1. (Alex Martin/The Inquirer)

Diablo Valley College baseball went on the road to play against Folsom Lake College where they won the game at a final score of 4-3, breaking their four game losing streak. Pitcher Decklan Cashman started the game for the Vikings, with the team improve to a overall record of 13-21.

Both teams had a combined total of 18 hits throughout the game, with nine hits going to each team. The Vikings took the early 1-0 lead in the third inning, taking advantage of an early inning error. Folsom lake reacted by tying the game at one a piece in the bottom of the inning. That tie did not last long; during the top of the fourth inning, second baseman Christian Villa hit a solo homer to give the Vikings the lead.

During the eighth inning, Folsom tied at 2-2 , but the Vikings scored two on an error by the opponents right fielder, where they eventually won the game with a final score of 4-3.

Villa was a key factor in their victory, contributing to three Viking runs as he went 3-5, adding an RBI while also scoring two runs.

Pitcher Joe Griffin came into the game in relief where he finished snatching the win with infielder Nick Simmons getting credited with the save.

The Viking’s next game is Thursday, April 18 at 2:30 p.m.