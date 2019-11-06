Sponsorships for college athletes: DVC coaches weigh in

Coaches at Diablo Valley College express their thoughts on the newest bill that would allow college athletes to receive sponsorships. (Photo courtesy of DVC Athletics).

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, signed the first bill to ever allow college-athletes to receive compensation for sponsorship opportunities.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the bill also called the “Fair to Play Act” which would enable student-athletes to make money “as a result of the student’s name, image, or likeness.” The universities would also be barred from taking away scholarships from athletes.

However, the NCAA warned that it would ban universities from participating in championship games because it would “distort national competition.”

Steve Coccimiglio, coach of the men’s basketball team, supported the bill’s approval because it lets football and basketball players receive payment just like hockey and baseball players do when they transfer to the minor leagues.

He explained that baseball and hockey have their own minor league system. The two other sports – the NFL and NBA, which represent football and basketball, respectively – do not.

“Those are the two sports that this bill is about,” said Coccimiglio. “Although basketball and football athletes are given scholarships and paid tuition, those two sports don’t have the same opportunity to go straight to the minor leagues from high school and get paid.”

In addition, coaches and universities alike profit by making hundreds of thousands of dollars based off athletes’ performances. Yet, major college football and basketball are responsible for funding all the sports in every NCAA institution. That’s why athletes should be given financial gain when others gain from their image, according to Coccimiglio.

The LA Times stated that the NCAA board warned that this new legislation could give California universities an unfair recruiting advantage, which could prompt the NCAA to ban competition from powerhouses like the University of Southern California or Stanford. Coccimiglio responded with minimal concern.

“Other states will follow through with the bill,” he said. “Look at the legalization of marijuana, for example. Somebody’s got to lead, so California will lead.”

He confessed that as more athletes profit off their image, more states would follow, which would eventually decrease the unfair advantage Californian institutes may gain.

“I think justice will stand for what is right,” said Coccimiglio. “The NCAA doesn’t even allow athletes on scholarships to work and earn extra money.”

The legislation only applies to universities and not community colleges like DVC. Even as some of Coccimiglio’s athletes transfer into higher-level institutions, he doesn’t believe any of them will be recruited to programs that will lead them to the NBA. Thus, he doesn’t consider the bill a controversy since NCAA won’t have anything to lose with all of the millions it is generating in revenue.

“Remember, there’s only an elite few who will make it to the major leagues. The only people that are going to benefit from this are first-round draft picks to the NBA and NFL. Because those are the two sports that everyone’s watching,” he said.

Coach Dennis Luquet, head of the men’s baseball team in DVC, was more hesitant about the bill and affirmed that it might drain sports programs of money.

“I think it’s great for skilled people from an athlete’s point of view,” said Luquet. “I’m against it, though, because a lot of athlete programs at the college level work through sponsors. There’s a lot involved: you might have to start charging higher tuition or paying more to go to games.”

While the NCAA’s decision to bar athletes from competing is controversial, Coach Luquet admitted that it has a valid reason to do so due to unfair recruiting.

“Because imagine this: if Nike gives you 5 million in California for playing and other states don’t, that’s a pretty good reason for athletes to flock to California,” he said.

However, since he saw more states trying to push the same bill through, he believed it could stop giving California an unfair recruiting advantage as other states provide sponsorship opportunities for athletes.

Student equity is another factor that Luquet considered. Unlike Coccimiglio, who compared equity to fair pay for those who earned it, Luquet claimed that not all students would get equal pay for their best effort on the field.

“Suppose you’re getting 5 million on this one team due to sponsorships while I’m getting nothing,” he said. “This is especially true if I were from an underprivileged background, yet I don’t have extra spending money simply because I’m not good enough.”

His voting issue is that the bill would blur the distinction between college-athletes who work for scholarships and athletes who join the major leagues after school and make lots of money.

As much as coaches were up to date on the bill, it had no impact on local DVC students. However, Marisol Magallon, student, supported the bill.

“It’s hard to play sports on top of everything that’s going on in school,” she said. “Not all students come from a background where they can only have their tuition paid for them.”