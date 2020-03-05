After Defeating San Mateo, DVC Women’s Softball Eyes Playoffs

Vikings have 12 new members on the team, overcoming inexperience. (Photo courtesy of Diablo Valley College)

With 12 freshmen on the DVC Women’s softball team, the Vikings face a task that can be uncommon for college teams: overcoming inexperience.

Currently, there are 13 players on the team, but only one of them is returning to the Vikings from last season.

With a record of 6-7-1, the Vikings hope to compete for a spot in the playoffs, a position they have not reached since the 2016-2017 season.

Brandon Bailey, who is in his first year coaching the team, looks to lead the young and passionate group of women to success.

“My expectations this season are to make the playoffs and really compete for as long as possible,” Bailey said. “Even with inexperience, the team is very talented, they just need to adjust.”

He also explained that even with his team’s lack of experience, they can compete against strong competition because of the pitching and defense.

“Pitching and defense are the most important points of the team, we can win games even with an average offense,” he said.

The Vikings have shown they can cross bats with the highest level of competition. Last week, the team split a two-game series with The College of San Mateo, the 3rd ranked college in California.

Bailey believes that the San Mateo series games were a prime example of the potential his team carries.

“If we can beat a team like San Mateo, I know we can go up and compete against any team in front of us.”

Coach Bailey believes in the team’s future.

“I’m most excited about how we finish out the rest of the season. The new recruits give me optimism for the team’s success,” said Bailey.

The DVC softball team has not made the playoffs since the 2016-2017 season.