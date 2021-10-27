Vikings Cruise to Second Straight Victory at Home with Decisive Defeat of Chabot Gladiators

Quarterback Joey Aguilar led the Diablo Valley College Vikings to a 32-3 route over the Chabot Gladiators on Oct. 22. The Vikings improved to a 5-2 record following their second straight victory, and have won five of their last seven matchups as they sit currently atop their division.

Aguilar, the 6’2” freshman out of Oakley who is best known for his “gun slinger” style of throw, put on a show in his second consecutive start. He finished the game 11 for 18 in passes completed with 139 yards and one touchdown pass. Aguilar’s longest completion was a 24-yard strike to wide receiver John Giagiari with under four minutes remaining in the 2nd quarter.

The young QB also impressed spectators with his running ability. Time and again, when the play broke down, he gained yardage with his legs for first downs. The Vikings’ second leader in rushing yards, Aguilar finished the game with three rushing attempts, 37 rushing yards, a 12.3 yard-per-carry average, and a 23-yard carry as his longest run of the night.

The stellar play by Vikings wide receivers also contributed to the team’s offensive performance. Giagiari, who has established himself as the team’s number one receiver option, ended the night with 97 yards, 1 TD and a 32.3 yards-per-catch average. Giagiari’s touchdown came in the third quarter after backup quarterback Dylan Graham threw a beautiful spiral that connected for 65 yards.

Wide receiver Baylei Coston, another reliable target, had a great night finishing the game with 60 yards, 1 TD and a 15 yards-per-catch average.

The Vikings running game, on the other hand, failed to put up the strong numbers it has of late. But even on an off night, running back Jaysn Wade, who is ranked among the Top 10 in the state for rushing touchdowns, finished with 52 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Wade also scored a touchdown on an inside zone run with 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Vikings defense also made its presence felt throughout the game, holding Chabot College to an 18% third down conversion rate (2-11), 10 first downs, and only 126 yards of total offense. The Vikings defensive unit also came up with two interceptions and compiled two sacks on the night.

Defensive backs Tanner Cooper and Antoine Tanner each had one interception while defensive linemen Mason Reese and Isayah Burnett had a sack each.

Although the Vikings came out on top with an impressive performance, the team still has room for improvement – specifically on the issue of penalties. In only seven games, the Vikings have committed 62 penalties that have cost them a total of 568 yards. With the schedule toughening up in the final weeks of the season, the coaching staff must make penalties an area of improvement.

The Vikings are looking to add another victory to their winning streak as they prepare for a home game this Friday, Oct. 29, against the College of San Mateo Bulldogs. Head Coach Mike Darr and his team will have their hands full as they face a Bulldogs squad that is currently 6-0 after coming off a 62-0 mauling of Delta College.