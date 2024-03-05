The News Drop Podcast – Episode 1 feat. Black Student Union President Jay Adams-Thomas

Welcome to the first episode of the News Drop, the official podcast of The Inquirer. Co-Hosts Alyssa DuFresne and Cam Lippincott go through recent headlines and then are joined by BSU President Jay Adams-Thomas
Congratulations on your first official Inquirer podcast! I was surprised at how far-ranging it was… comments on the election (now over) and then moving to local updates and adding a speaker.
You offer the invitation that students and others are welcome to participate and I would like to learn more about which subjects you may be interested in covering and what is ahead for this podcast series.