Trails Challenge series: Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

The first thing you’ll notice about Kennedy Grove is the smell.

Fragrant eucalyptus trees form the foundation of the park’s central grove, and their refreshing aroma is quintessentially California – ironic, for a (controversially) non-native plant introduced to the state from Australia during the Gold Rush.

The 221-acre park, located just north of San Pablo Reservoir, is somewhat of a hidden gem. It can be a bit of a trek to reach the park entrance, but Kennedy Grove’s quiet trails, diverse fauna and shaded picnic areas provide plenty of incentive to make the trip. The main meadow itself is well-maintained and simply stunning – a perfect spot for a birthday party or spontaneous game of kickball.

The park is named – surprise, surprise – after President John F. Kennedy. It was once a part of Rancho San Pablo, an 18,000 acre land grant that covered much of what is now western Contra Costa County in the early 19th century.

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area Difficulty: Moderate Distance: 3.4 miles round-trip Elevation: 843 ft Time: 1:10

Hiking Kennedy Grove is not a particularly tall order. The park is relatively small, and its trails can easily be covered in an afternoon. My route took me on every trail in the park except the .4 mile Lower Seafoam Trail, and was done in just 70 minutes (I’m a fast walker).

That’s not to say the trail is overly easy – beyond the main grove there is quite a bit of up and down, and trails can be narrow and muddy at points. I’m not sure where the East Bay Regional Park District got their estimate of 1,638 feet of elevation gain as described in their Trails Challenge guidebook; my total elevation was just 843 feet.

The trail is relatively well shaded beyond a few exposed sections and, as such, doesn’t provide much in the way of expansive views. What there is to see, however, is a diverse array of flora and fauna, from the coast live oak and California bay laurel that dot the landscape to the newts and wild turkeys that dart across dirt trails and out of sight. Keep an eye to the sky and you might even spot a hawk.

When I went at the end of April Kennedy Grove was exploding with wildflowers, spattering the trail with splashes of brilliant color. The Park District has handy wildflower guides on their website for every park in their jurisdiction.

I made the trek out to Kennedy Grove for a brisk hike on an unfamiliar trail, but there’s no denying that the primary attraction is the main grove itself. The trail is pleasant enough, and should provide a moderate challenge for children and less experienced hikers, but Kennedy Grove’s magic lies in its tranquil meadows, its quiet groves of sleeping giants. It’s as much a place to sit as a place to walk.

I’m looking forward to going back for a relaxing afternoon with friends this summer.

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area can be accessed off San Pablo Dam Road, just south of El Sobrante. There is a $5 parking fee on weekends from April through October.

The park is also home to Fern Cottage, a 1000 square foot facility and popular wedding and corporate event venue. The cottage can be reserved through the East Bay Regional Park District’s website.

Keep an eye out for the next part of the Inquirer’s Trails Challenge series on www.dvcinquirer.com. Previous parts can be found here (Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve) and here (Martinez Regional Shoreline).