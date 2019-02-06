Strong police presence spotted nearby Pleasant Hill campus

Police were spotted nearby campus on Feb. 6 on the 2100 block of Norse Drive. (Gavin Rock/The Inquirer).

Half a dozen police vehicles were seen on the 2100 block of Norse Drive across from the Life and Health Sciences building today around 1 p.m.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department was performing routine probation check out of a house that was confirmed to be previously selling marijuana.

Several individuals outside the house were temporarily cuffed at the scene and were released after police found that they did not live at the residence. According to Garcia, they investigated for a period of time due to the large amount of rooms and individuals in the house itself.

“We do this with many houses all over the city.” said Pleasant Hill Detective David Garcia. As stated by Garcia, the Pleasant Hill police department scheduled a checkup ahead of time due to a robbery-homicide that took place at the residence last April.

Two individuals from Georgia named Luther Lee and Keith Jones killed former Diablo Valley College student Oshry Elor. Lee was caught and arrested at a traffic stop in Arizona days after the homicide. Jones took off on a 120 miles per hour chase that began in Arizona and ended in New Mexico once he was caught according to The Mercury News.

The Mercury News also reported back in November that Jones was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamines the night of the murder.