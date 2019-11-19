The Inquirer wins eight awards at NorCal JACC

(Left to right): Staff member Eric Dionne, editor-in-chief Emma Hall, features editor Pavlina Markova, and staff member Aryana Hadjimohammadi at the Northern California Journalism Conference of Community Colleges at San Jose state on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Fernando Gallo).

(Left to right): Staff member Eric Dionne, editor-in-chief Emma Hall, features editor Pavlina Markova, and staff member Aryana Hadjimohammadi at the Northern California Journalism Conference of Community Colleges at San Jose state on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Fernando Gallo).

(Left to right): Staff member Eric Dionne, editor-in-chief Emma Hall, features editor Pavlina Markova, and staff member Aryana Hadjimohammadi at the Northern California Journalism Conference of Community Colleges at San Jose state on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Fernando Gallo).

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Inquirer took home eight awards from six categories from the Northern California conference at the Journalism Association of Community Colleges on Saturday, Nov. 16. The following awards are from the spring semester and were submitted to a panel of judges over the summer.

Photo editor Ethan Anderson, former senior staff member Samantha Laurey, and former staff member Edwin Chen placed third in the news story category. The story that placed was an investigative piece about the first occurrence last spring. This article was in a series of pieces about racist graffiti, racial justice, and racism at Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer also won fourth place for editorial story for “DVC left students in dark about racist graffiti.” This editorial criticized how the racist graffiti was handled by the college and the lack of transparency between administration and students.

Anderson also earned an honorable mention for sports feature photo for his work in last semester’s Ink magazine. He orchestrated a full-photoshoot with members of the women’s basketball team.

Former staff member Alex Martin earned a honorable mention for sports game story for his coverage on the women’s basketball team’s championship game. The Vikings won against Moorpark on March 18, 68-61, winning the title of California Community College Athletic Association State Champions.

Editor-in-chief Emma Hall won fourth place for profile feature story for her story on Jasmine Kong, one of the members of the women’s basketball team. Former staff member and current features editor Pavlina Markova earned an honorable mention in this category for her profile on DVC alumnus Evan Lowe.