Women’s Basketball Team Photoshoot
May 21, 2019
The following are photos The Inquirer team took in preparation for our new issue of Ink magazine. To give credit where it is due, I would like to give a shoutout to our photo editor, Ethan Anderson. He set up this entire photo shoot and was the leading force for this particular portion of the magazine. With that being said, please enjoy our photos. -Emma Hall, Editor in Chief
