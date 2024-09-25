Planting the Seed in Hopes to Further Students’ Art Careers

Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled “A Lil’ Bit Rotten,” by David Hevel.

In the center of the room stands a transparent rectangular case with three shelves holding what looks like rotting oranges. Judging by their tiny dimples and orange, waxy appearance, you wouldn’t think twice about their authenticity. Even the turquoise and white mold looks so realistic you could almost conjure up the smell of rotting fruit.

But it’s not until you kneel and inspect the underside of these oranges that you realize they’re hollow — in fact, the placard on the case confirms that the piece, “A Lil’ Bit Rotten,” by David Hevel, is made of glass.

Kylie Rivera, a student at Diablo Valley College, experienced shock as she inspected the sculpture. “I love how realistic the oranges sculpture is, it’s crazy to me that they aren’t real,” said Rivera.

This creative work of art is among many compositions on display through Sept. 26 at DVC’s Art Gallery, which is spread across two exhibit rooms.

As you walk through the first gallery, entitled “Planting the Seed,” you find yourself surrounded by walls of diverse artwork, ranging from digital drawings to watercolor paintings. The compositions have been created by art teachers from nearby Clayton Valley Charter, Concord, Northgate and College Park high schools, whose work aims to inspire students to pursue art careers at DVC.

For some students here, it’s a fresh chance to see their own former teachers’ work on display and open for critique.

Jayce Jenner, a studio arts major at DVC, told The Inquirer, “It’s interesting to see my high school art teacher’s work when for so long they were so critical of my work.”

He added, “Looking at this watercolor painting, I can see all these errors that she would have pointed out to me.”

Some digital drawings framed on the walls had very intricate details done in black and white, creating a strong contrast. Joi Williams, a DVC student majoring in architecture design, said they loved the composition in the digital drawing “Good Intentions,” by Daniel Willis, a teacher at Clayton Valley Charter High School.

But, Williams admitted, “the oranges are definitely my favorite.”

In the second gallery, entitled “Technique and Process,” the viewer is immersed in the approach and procedure of different artworks created by DVC professors. The goal of this gallery is to give students a look at what they will be learning over the course of the semester in art.

Similar to the oranges sculpture, a sculpture in the center of the second gallery, crafted by Hopi Breton, displays a cupcake made from metal, accompanied by a step by step recipe for students to study.

Aside from sculptures, there are also pieces made with watercolor, oil paint, pastels and charcoal. Pasted on the walls were a number of colorful pieces by artist Jane Fisher, reflecting the theme of “still life studies.”

The pieces feature objects set in bold colors that seem to reach out and draw you in—satisfying on the eyes and peaceful to view.

The show, which opened Aug. 28, closes this week. The public’s last chance to view these dual exhibits are Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Thursday until 4 p.m.