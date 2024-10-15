The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
Courtesy of Kerry Surman. DVC student Monique Cortes and her 5-year-old daughter Mia enjoyed ice cream and bouncy houses at an event promoting services for student parents.
Children Fill the DVC Commons on Bring Your Kids to College Day
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
Courtesy of Contra Costa County
Misinformation and Election Security On the Mind As Voters Head to the Polls 
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
Courtesy of Kerry Surman. DVC student Monique Cortes and her 5-year-old daughter Mia enjoyed ice cream and bouncy houses at an event promoting services for student parents.
Children Fill the DVC Commons on Bring Your Kids to College Day
Courtesy of Contra Costa County
Misinformation and Election Security On the Mind As Voters Head to the Polls 
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Illustration by Edda Morazan
Sweltering Heat and Broken AC Disrupts Class for Some Students and Teachers
Courtesy of Melissa Hickok
New County Program Aims to Instill Voter Confidence in Election Process
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Small Businesses Fight to Weather the Economic Storm in Clayton
Small Businesses Fight to Weather the Economic Storm in Clayton
Photo by Edmond Dantès: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-person-holding-a-voting-ballot-paper-7103079/
Wages, Housing and Crime Top the Ballot in California
Homeless Gardener’s Creation Destroyed, Community Members Outraged
Homeless Gardener’s Creation Destroyed, Community Members Outraged
Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
ANALYSIS: Young Voters Could Decide the 2024 Election—If They Vote
Ballot drop box at Walnut Creek City Hall.
Winners and Losers from Super Tuesday
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Conflict Reignites In Spain Over Catalonia’s Fight for Independence
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Letter From Barcelona: Protesters Demand Peace in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining The Skill of Horticulture
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining The Skill of Horticulture
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
New ASDVC President: ‘By the Students, For the Students’
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining The Skill of Horticulture
Going Back to Our Roots and Regaining The Skill of Horticulture
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town
Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
New ASDVC President: ‘By the Students, For the Students’
Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled “A Lil’ Bit Rotten,” by David Hevel.
Planting the Seed in Hopes to Further Students’ Art Careers
From Child of Iran to Community College Chancellor: A DVC Story
From Child of Iran to Community College Chancellor: A DVC Story
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
TimelyCare: 'A Therapist in Your Pocket' Free for DVC Students
TimelyCare: ‘A Therapist in Your Pocket’ Free for DVC Students
As a part of the SoCal University Tour, selected DVC students visited campuses like the University of Southern California to enhance their transfer journey. Courtesy of DVC Career and Transfer Services.
SoCal University Tour Illuminates the Path Forward for DVC Transfer Students
At the beginning of her presentation, Lynch shared a quote by Zora Neale Hurston, who worked toward racial justice in the U.S. by “documenting the history of struggle.”
Advancing Equity and Reparations in California
Career and Transfer Services held DVC's annual career fair on March 13, connecting students to job opportunities at over 60 local businesses.
Career Fair Helps Students Discover Their Path Forward
Courtesy of The Contra Costa County Library.
Climate Careers Chat Highlights Two Speakers Employed In Sustainability
Courtesy of Nicole Simpson.
Come Together at Roadside22
Leaders of the DVC community gathered at the DVC Foundation building for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday April 3 to inaugurate the new DVC Alumni Association. Photo by DVC Foundation
Launch of DVC Alumni Association Opens New Opportunities for Students to Connect
Courtesy of Andrea Sorce
DVC Economics Professor Andrea Sorce Runs for Mayor of Vallejo
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash
Fast Food Fare: How California’s Restaurant Wage Increase Is Impacting Customers
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
OPINION: Stop Remaking Animated Classics in Live-Action
Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: A.I. Should be Banned in Schools
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash
Letter to the Editor: Are Millennials Lazy and Entitled?
Book Censorship: Academic Freedom Comes at a Price, When Will American Schools be Willing to Pay?
Letter to the Editor: How Money Wins the Election and Democracy Loses
Dr. Amer Araim, adjunct political science professor at DVC. Photo by Keith Parsons.
Letter to the Editor: Peace and Justice in the Holy Land 
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
OPINION: Democrats are Handing Trump the Narrative on Immigration
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Opinion: Mental Illness Is Not a Crime, So Let’s Stop Treating It Like One
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Why Critical Media Literacy Matters: Dr. Allison Butler Talks Digital Tech and News Consumption in Higher Education
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Opinion: It’s Time We Called “Returning Students” By Another Name
Photo by Emily Wade on Unsplash
Opinion: The Danger of Using Technology to Babysit Our Youth
OPINION | Book Censorship: America’s Losing Battle for Academic Freedom
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
This Girl’s Guide: Going Solo to IndyCar at Laguna Seca
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
How Segregation and White Flight Continue to Impact Life in the East Bay
Gun Accessibility
Are the Latest Trends Worth Illegal Labor and Pollution?
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)
Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Cyrus Saatsaz, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Opinion: How the Warriors Can Go Forward After a Year of Disappointment
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
A’s Departure for Las Vegas Gets Resounding Boo from Oakland Fans
‘Change Needs to Occur’: Locals Outraged By Police Killing of Tyre Nichols
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
DVC Women’s Volleyball: How Isabelle Dungca’s love for the sport brought her back to the court
Courtesy of DVC Athletics
New Coach Takes the Helm of DVC Football
Photo by Lee Ward, associate head coach of the DVC swim team. Although Gigi Zuniga is in her first competitive swim season, she has already emerged as a top freestyler in the state.
Gigi Zuniga Makes a Splash In Her First Swim Season
Ben Tellez Photo Credit: John Bynum, Jr., @DVCMensHoops/Twitter
DVC Three-Point Specialist Steps into the Spotlight
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Vikings Men’s Basketball To Compete with New Roster of Players
Photo Credit: John Sachs with Tech Fall
Wrestler Amit Elor of DVC Brings Home Gold from Paris Olympics
Photo by John Mac, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
The Caitlin Clark Effect
Jar-Lar, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
Brock Purdy’s Unexpected Journey from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP Finalist
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players' Success On and Off the Field
New DVC Head Football Coach Targets Players’ Success On and Off the Field
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
Behind the Mic and On the Court, Malik Edwards’s Star Is Rising
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Last Spell
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Dragon Magic
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Love Jitters
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: Late to Class
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
Artie the Child Sorcerer: The Art of Struggling
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 5
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 4 feat. Flavio Cuevas & Abraham Allison
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
Vikings Sports Splash – Episode 3
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 3 feat. Dani Ahuicapahtzin Cornejo Ph.D.
The News Drop Podcast - Episode 2
The News Drop Podcast – Episode 2
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
Bay Area Resident Reflects On Tragic Loss of Her Hometown in Devastating Lahaina Fire
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
The Hardships of San Francisco Crime: City Market Owner Speaks Out
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Chemical Dependency Counselor Speaks on Fentanyl Crisis Here in The Bay Area
Umoja Student Panel
E-cigs continue to cause controversy
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 25 – May 22, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer April 11 – April 24, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer March 14 – April 10, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 28 – March 13, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 - Feb. 27, 2018
Inquirer Feb. 14 – Feb. 27, 2018
Courtesy of Contra Costa County
Misinformation and Election Security On the Mind As Voters Head to the Polls 
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Measure S Could Expand and Improve Parks Across Pleasant Hill
Courtesy of ASDVC Webpage
New ASDVC President: ‘By the Students, For the Students’
Kylie Rivera examines a glass sculpture entitled “A Lil’ Bit Rotten,” by David Hevel.
Planting the Seed in Hopes to Further Students’ Art Careers
"Ghost Students" Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
“Ghost Students” Abound As DVC Classes Overrun With Fake Enrollments
Ink - Spring-Fall 2019
Ink – Spring-Fall 2019
Ink - Winter-Spring 2019
Ink – Winter-Spring 2019
Ink - Summer and Fall 2018
Ink – Summer and Fall 2018
Ink cover sample
Ink – Winter and Spring 2018
Ink - Summer and Fall 2017
Ink – Summer and Fall 2017
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Make Way, Sweet Charity is Coming to Town!

Meet the lead actors and director of Diablo Valley College’s upcoming rendition of the hit broadway musical Sweet Charity, opening on campus Oct. 18.
Tori Pearson, Staff WriterOctober 15, 2024
Photo by Grace Perry and Kit Town

Put aside your cab fare, pick out your favorite pumps and prepare yourself for Diablo Valley College’s rendition of a classic Broadway musical.

Sweet Charity, which runs from Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 3, follows the life of Charity Hope Valentine, an eternal optimist who makes a living being paid to dance with men at ballroom events in 1960s New York City.

Charity dates a variety of men, each one different from the last, in the hopes of finding the soulmate she has been searching for. Despite every failed attempt, her optimism for the future stays intact.

The role of Charity Hope Valentine will be played by Kaila Knudsen, a 19-year-old third-year student at DVC. Knudsen has extensive musical theater background and said she was thrilled when she found out she was given the lead role in the production.

She got her introduction to the DVC stage as a swing, who understudies for various roles, in DVC’s production of All Shook Up last fall.

“[Charity], to me, represents kind of this new age of feminism that we’re coming into,” Knudsen told The Inquirer. “She has so much confidence, and she’s not afraid to be ugly or to be goofy or silly.”

In preparing for the performance, Knudsen explained the hardest yet most rewarding part has been learning to sustain the high emotional energy of her character from the first moment on stage to the last.

“It’s a wonderful spectacle and a lot of it is so joyful, which means it takes a lot of energy,” Knudsen said.

In anticipation for opening night, Knudsen said, “I think that to be able to come and sit down and just smile, laugh, cry and have an environment where you’re allowed to feel big emotions is going to be nice for people to experience.”

One of the men that Charity meets is the geeky Oscar Lindquist, an awkward but loving accountant who longs for Charity’s affection. He will be played by Alec Barnett, a 21-year-old third-year student at DVC.

“At least to me, [Sweet Charity] is one of those one in a million shows. This one is really special because it’s such an amazing group of people, and I really hope people get to see all of our hard work.”

Some may recognize Barnett from the many previous roles he’s had in DVC productions, including a foreman in Witness for the Prosecution (Fall ’22), an ensemble member in Freaky Friday (Spring ’23), the leading man in All Shook Up (Fall ’23), and Mooney in Hangmen (Spring ’24).

Barnett said he has been a “music kid” for years, having studied music theory and produced his own music independently. However, his musical theater journey only began when he attended DVC.

“Moving into musical theater was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” said Barnett. “It’s so hard, but it’s also so rewarding. Putting in all that work, and then seeing it all go up, there’s just nothing like it.”

 

An acting mentor 

Barnett said he was able to ease the transition to musical theater by taking a variety of classes with the DVC Drama Department, which has grown as a passion project for Sweet Charity’s director, Lisa Drummond.

Drummond first came to DVC in 2009 at a time when the college’s drama department was smaller, with only a few classes offered and no musicals in production.

Although the musical theater program existed prior to Drummond’s involvement, it was minimal compared to what the department offers today.

After building up her reputation by teaching drama classes “here and there,” Drummond convinced the school board to let her produce a school musical alongside her colleagues Beth McBrien and Nicole Hess-Deistler.

After directing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in 2013, Drummond was allowed to write a syllabus for an advanced musical theater class. That class grew into several, and in 2015 she was hired by the college as a full-time faculty member. 

Today, students can earn an associates degree or certificate in musical theater and participate as a cast or crew member in musical  productions such as Sweet Charity

“It’s nice to be doing a show that is really, truly a snapshot of a different time,” said Drummond. “These amazing young students are putting their heart, soul, sweat, blood and tears into working on this show.”

The show runs for three weekends, with Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows at 2 p.m. All weekends will have a Sunday matinee except for opening weekend.

While there is no official runtime, it’s estimated the performance will be two hours long with a fifteen-minute intermission.

Tickets are available for purchase at dvcdrama.net and over the phone at (925) 969-2358. Tickets can also be purchased at the cashier’s office on campus or at the box office window, which opens an hour before curtain for each show.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Tori Pearson, Staff Writer