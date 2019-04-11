Mass text reminds students of a safety resource
April 11, 2019
In the wake of two racist graffiti incidents, the student body has voiced their concerns for their safety.
Diablo Valley College’s response has become a heated talking point for all individuals on campus. Both students and faculty are looking for ways to solve the issue — one of the current solutions to increase student well-being, is an app called CampusShield.
A mass text was sent out around 5:00 p.m. on April 8 with information regarding a new app for students which they can install on Android and Apple devices.
“DVC is protected by CampusShield,” the text read. “It’s like having safety resources in your pocket.”
The app advertises itself as a way to, “directly connect to campus safety forces during emergencies,” with a button that calls Police and initiates GPS tracking on your mobile device to show the authorities a student’s location.
Another feature on the app is for placing anonymous tips, where an individual can upload a photo or video to share with campus police. There is also a way to check-in with friends and request a police escort.
“People are so quick with their phones nowadays, it’s a quick tool to provide information,” said Lt. Ryan Huddleston, who works for DVC police services. “There are ways to connect to the police or the emergency line.”
The app has a direct connection to the DVC police services and places a call with them, which is much faster than dialing their extension, as it’s also treated the same any 911 call.
The app is not anything new on campus. According to Huddleston, it was first introduced over a year ago. The app also helps protect many other college campuses and has been praised by a few notable people.
“This app is a lifesaver, and every single college and university all across this country should have the advantage of this innovative app,” said US Senator Chris Murphy, on the creators of the app’s 911Cellular website.
