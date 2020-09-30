Inquirer Podcast: Sports, Fires, the 2020 Presidential Election and Guest Speaker Neal Skapura
September 30, 2020
Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!
In its premier The Inquirer discusses some of the latest local and regional news, including an in-depth discussion with Neal Skapura regarding the developing situation with the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board. This podcast is brought to you by Anthony Perry, editor-in-chief, and staff member Carter Herrera.
2:20 NFL & NBA Coping with COVID-19, Upcoming NBA Playoffs
15:26 California Wildfires & Climate Change
19:32 Opinions On the 2020 Presidential Election
23:35 Interview with Classified Union Local 1 President Neal Skapura & Current Happenings Inside 4CD
Editor-in-Chief, Fall 2020
Twitter: @Perry_49ers
Staff member, Fall 2020