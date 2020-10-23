Inquirer Podcast: Propositions and Why Voting Matters

Photo courtesy of KClvey on Flickr.

Anthony Perry and Carter Herrera
October 23, 2020

Join us for The Diablo Valley College’s Inquirer Podcast!

In its fourth episode, The Inquirer discusses the importance of voting! Editor-in-chief Anthony Perry and staff member Carter Herrera go in-depth about what’s on the California ballot, and why your vote matters.

For more details, please read Autumn Jarmel’s most recent proposition rundown.

 