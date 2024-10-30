Racing The Heat: How DVC Women’s Cross Country Athletes Push Through Extreme Conditions

Photo by Coach Shelly Pierson. Courtesy of DVC athletics department.

As record-high temperatures have swept the country this fall, athletes in outdoor sports are facing unprecedented challenges. But so far, the Diablo Valley College Women’s Cross Country team has persevered through the early part of the season by putting some new strategies in place to adapt to the heat.

The team held onto its position among the top ten at the 2024 George Brooks Memorial XC Invitational in September, where the DVC women’s team placed second, led by runner Alana Sevier, who finished fourth individually with a time of 19:23.7 in 95 degree weather.

For cross country coach Shelly Pierson, the autumn heatwave transformed not just runners’ training habits but also their mindset, forcing the team to adapt both physically and mentally to perform under harsher than normal conditions.

“Health and safety this season due to ongoing heat has definitely been challenging,” Pierson said, but “with the cooperation of our DVC sports medical staff we have been able to adjust practice time to early morning sessions on some days with the recent heat waves.”

Performing under high temperatures, particularly in physical activities like running, presents significant challenges, she added, which is why athletes should take precautionary measures before doing high risk activity in 100 degree weather.

For example, Pierson said, “I modify workouts on hot days to include deep pool running and/or cross training in our air conditioned DVC performance lab on stationary bikes.”

She said her approach to modifying workouts helps maintain athletes’ fitness for race day while addressing their individual needs and physical well-being.

Sudden environmental changes lead to additional challenges. Pierson emphasized mental strength as another way for runners to overcome physical fatigue and maintain performance under difficult conditions.

“We use several sports psychology strategies like positive self talk and mental imagery,” Pierson said. “I also instill in them the concept that in order to race comfortably, they must first experience discomfort, and the best place for that is in a controlled environment at practice sessions.”

Temperatures soared above normal this month, as KQED News reported that “the Bay Area heat wave will be hotter and longer echoing the 1980 scorcher.” In comparison to 2023, temperatures here were higher at this time by at least ten to fifteen degrees fahrenheit.

With that in mind, athletes must fuel themselves properly with food and drink at least a gallon of water a day to keep their bodies in good condition on the track, Pierson stated.

She stressed the importance of athletes taking constant water breaks during practice and monitoring their hydration levels throughout the day to avoid dehydration, heat exhaustion or, in extreme cases, heat stroke.

Even when the heat is normal, these strategies are critical for runners to maintain their health, Pierson said. Still, having medical help available at DVC provides her and the athletes some assurance. “I collaborate with our DVC sports medical team whether it is hot or not,” she added.

“There are many other issues that an athlete can experience outside of heat issues. Our medical staff is imperative to not only the physical health of our student athletes, but also their mental, emotional, nutritional and overall health status.”

Upcoming events for all things cross country include Big 8 Conference Championships on Oct. 30 and NorCal Regional Championships on Nov. 8 if Pierson’s team succeeds at Conference Championships.