The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer
The student news site of Diablo Valley College.

The Inquirer

Final Innings: My Oakland A’s Experience

Colin Dalvand, Staff WriterOctober 22, 2024
Courtesy of Colin Dalvand (center)

What does it mean to be a part of our city’s 57-year baseball history that has come to an end? For me, the answer was bittersweet.

On Sept. 26, after more than half a century in the Bay Area, the Oakland Athletics played their 4,493rd and final game at the Oakland Coliseum. While the Oakland soccer club, the Roots, and a newly founded baseball team, the Ballers, will continue to entertain the city at the Coliseum, Oakland’s farewell to the Athletics leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

As someone with aspirations of working in the sports media industry, I had an opportunity to join  the A’s organization during their final season in Oakland. The welcoming atmosphere that greeted me from day one, with smiles and friendly greetings from the staff, was a stark contrast to the emptiness that will soon engulf Oakland’s sports scene.

During the season, I worked closely with the team’s legendary elephant mascot, Stomper, who encapsulated the energy of Oakland through his spirited interactions with players, fans and Coliseum personnel. I handled everything from handing Stomper peanuts to managing special visits with fans, while also assisting Kara, the Coliseum’s on-camera presenter, with on-screen promotions. No longer seeing the joy on the childrens’ faces after Stomper’s visits will be a gut punch to fans who follow the team after their tenure in Oakland.

My coworkers and I accomplished many tasks together, such as coordinating the game “steal a base” and choosing kids for the famous “dot race.” I also helped hold the finish line for the “big head race” that three of Oakland’s finest (Rickey Henderson, Rollie Fingers and Dennis Eckersley) would run through.

In early September, I had the opportunity to speak with A’s broadcaster Chris Caray. His enthusiasm for the club during our conversation was a testament to the spirit of Oakland he represented. Even though this past year was only his first with the Athletics, he gave me valuable advice on how to progress in my career as a broadcaster. “Be yourself when you’re on air,” he said.

“Lots of people think this is a job anyone can easily do,” he continued, but “not everyone can do what we do.”

Discussing the A’s personnel, Caray added, “People don’t get enough credit for what they do. Everyone works so hard behind the scenes.” His words made me think about all the security guards and support staff who came in each day at dawn and didn’t leave until well after sundown. Caray highlighted how those employees were the true unsung heroes of the Oakland A’s.

According to Athletics personnel, the entirety of that staff will not follow the team as it leaves for Sacramento and, later, Las Vegas.

The atmosphere during the final three games of the season was electric. Cheers of “Let’s go, Oakland!” rang throughout the ballpark as manager Mark Kotsay gave his final address to the fans. I did not want to pull out my phone and record it because I was happy to be present and take it all in.

After the game, as I stood down on the field, I thought to myself, “This is the last time we are ever going to see a MLB team in Oakland.” I would rather enjoy this moment and celebrate my time here rather than record something 30,000 others were already recording.

An unexpected moment came after Kotsay’s address. A’s shortstop Max Schuemann approached me and asked, “Yo, can I see that for a second?” He was referring to the flag that Stomper would run out onto the field holding after each Athletics win.

Scheumann took the flag and did a lap around the field with it, something that will be lauded as historic by fans for a long time to come. After he was done, he came back over and handed me the flag and said, “Thanks, brother.”

